Funeral Service for Firefighter/Paramedic Jay Sanders to Be Livestreamed

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 24, 2026) – Charlotte County Fire & EMS will livestream funeral services honoring the life and service of Firefighter/Paramedic Jan A. "Jay" Sanders Jr., who passed away on June 18, 2026, following a courageous battle with occupational cancer.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 12 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.

For those unable to attend in person, the service will be streamed live beginning at approximately 11:45 a.m. at www.youtube.com/@CharlotteCountyPublicSafety .

Jay dedicated more than 35 years of service to the citizens and visitors of Charlotte County as a Firefighter/Paramedic, mentor, and friend. His impact on the fire service and the community he faithfully served will be felt for generations.

Following the funeral service, a procession honoring Jay's life and legacy will travel through Charlotte County. Members of the public wishing to pay their respects are encouraged to safely line the procession route. Route details are available at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/JaySanders.

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