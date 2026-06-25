Weber County enters lease agreement with Waste Management to continue transfer station services

Operations | Posted 06-10-2026

Weber County is leasing the majority of the Weber County Transfer Station to Waste Management to ensure a continuation of services.

“Weber County is committed to keeping the Transfer Station open and operating so residents can continue using its services at an affordable price,” Gage Froerer, Weber County commissioner, said. “The lease agreement with Waste Management was the fiscally responsible decision for the County, and we expect no interruption of services to the public.”

Waste Management will assume the responsibility for operating the Transfer Station’s general waste collection process, including the collection of construction and demolition material and household hazardous waste. The County is currently leasing a portion of the Transfer Station to another entity that collects and processes green waste on its leased portion.

The lease will reduce the County’s operational burden and potential liability and will provide the County with an ongoing revenue source, in addition to benefitting the County’s residents and organizations by providing greater competition in the local solid waste market.

The initial lease commences on July 1, 2026, and is 10 years.

The Weber County Human Resources Department has been working closely with Transfer Station management throughout the transition.

“We are working diligently to take care of our employees at the Transfer Station,” Sharon Bolos, Weber County commissioner, said. “Some employees have been hired in other departments, some have retired, some have already found other jobs, and some are hoping to be hired by Waste Management to continue their jobs as usual.”