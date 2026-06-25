APiJET Announces Digital Winglets 4D™ Real-Time Flight Optimization Backed by Newly Granted European Patent

European Patent Expands International Validation for the Only Patented Solution Providing Deconflicted Optimizations for Lateral, Vertical, Speed, and Time

As airlines face increasing pressure to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and meet sustainability goals, Digital Winglets 4D™ helps bridge the gap between flight planning and real-time execution.” — Rob Green, CEO of APiJET

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APiJET, the aviation software company behind Digital Winglets™, today announced that Digital Winglets 4D™ is now supported by newly granted European patent protection, expanding validation of the platform across key international markets. Digital Winglets 4D™ is the only globally patented solution providing deconflicted optimizations for lateral, vertical, speed, and time without hardware or software installation.The European Patent Office granted European Patent No. EP4535333, with publication on April 29, 2026, covering "Systems, Apparatus and Methods for Aircraft Flight Planning and Efficient Communications with Aircraft." The patent recognizes technologies underlying APiJET's real-time flight planning, route optimization, and efficient communications with aircraft."The grant of this European patent is a testament to the ingenuity and dedication of our team, further validating years of innovation aimed at solving some of aviation's most complex operational challenges," said Rob Green, CEO of APiJET. "As airlines face increasing pressure to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and meet sustainability goals, Digital Winglets 4D™ helps bridge the gap between flight planning and real-time execution. This patent reinforces APiJET’s innovation leadership and strengthens our ability to bring greater value to airline partners across Europe and around the world."Additional Patent Validation Across the U.S. and EuropeEuropean Patent No. EP4535333 adds to APiJET's patent portfolio following issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,584,749 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on March 24, 2026. The U.S. patent covers key technologies underlying APiJET's real-time flight route optimization, including systems and methods for deriving aircraft state data in real time without onboard equipment or hardware installation. Together, the U.S. and European patents provide additional external validation of APiJET's years of investment in science-based flight optimization and the innovation behind Digital Winglets 4D™.Advancing the Science of Flight OptimizationAPiJET’s Digital Winglets 4D™ platform incorporates real-time speed optimization alongside deconflicted lateral and vertical trajectory adjustments. This enables airlines to achieve more precise arrival targeting, improved fuel efficiency, and enhanced on-time performance, with a high air traffic control acceptance rate. Digital Winglets 4D™ is architected for rapid deployment with no onboard hardware or software installation required.Carriers Adopting Efficiency Solutions to Offset Rapidly Escalating Fuel CostsAPiJET recently announced a multi-year agreement with Allegiant Air to deploy Digital Winglets 4D™ across its fleet, following a successful operational evaluation across Allegiant's network. During the evaluation, Digital Winglets 4D™ demonstrated savings of more than 343,000 pounds of fuel, validating the impact of real-time optimizations at fleet scale and underscoring growing airline demand for rapidly deployable efficiency solutions.About APiJETBased in Seattle, WA, APiJET is an aviation software company delivering real-time, conflict-free flight optimization solutions through its Digital Winglets™ platform.

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