Bridge work on US 60/62 over the Mississippi River in Alexander County July 6-10

CAIRO – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that U.S. 60/62 over the Mississippi River in Alexander County will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily beginning Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 10, for bridge maintenance work.

No marked detour will be posted. Message boards will be in place to alert motorists of the closure.

The work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 10.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 9 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict9 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.