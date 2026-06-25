New, longer westbound I-44 on-ramp at Exit 159 now open

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A milestone was reached today on the project to improve safety and drivability along the Interstate 44 corridor in Pulaski County: the completion of the new, longer westbound on-ramp at Exit 159. The improved ramp connecting Business Loop 44 in St. Robert to westbound I-44 reopened Wednesday, June 24. The ramp closed in mid-April to extend it as part of a project that will also add climbing lanes to I-44 in each direction between Exit 159 and mile marker 157.2.

Construction of the climbing lanes continues and drivers are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns for the duration of the project, which is expected to continue through fall 2026.

All work is weather-permitting and subject to change.

At its Dec. 3, 2025, meeting, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a $17,096,658.91 contract to Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., to complete the project.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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