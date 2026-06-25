MoDOT to hold public meeting on Andrew County Route B bridge deck replacement project

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning a bridge deck replacement project on Andrew County Route B Bridge over the One Hundred and Two River near Bolckow. This project is currently scheduled to go out for contractor bids as a part of MoDOT’s December 2026 letting.

You are invited to attend a public open house meeting on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at the North Andrew School District Commons Area, 9120 Missouri Route 48, Rosedale, MO 64483. Attendees are welcome to come any time between 4-6 p.m. to speak with project leaders.

This meeting will allow the public to share their thoughts and concerns about the plans for the project and to provide comments, either directly to the engineers or through the comment form, on those concerns.

If you are unable to attend the open house, two other opportunities for public comment are available through Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

View the project website at https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-bridge-deck-replacement-andrew-county. While there, sign up to receive updates about this project via email and/or leave comments.

Mail your comments to:

Andrew County Route B Bridge Deck Replacement

Missouri Department of Transportation

3602 North Belt Highway

St. Joseph, MO 64506

All comments must be postmarked by Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

MoDOT is committed to providing equal access to this event for all participants. If you need a reasonable accommodation or translation services, please contact Northwest District Communications at 816-901-4529 by Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

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Project Webpage

Route B Bridge Deck Replacement in Andrew County | Missouri Department of Transportation