MENASA Group Announces Second Annual Summit in Sugar Land, Texas, September 1–2, 2026

MENASA Group will convene leaders in Clinical Research, AI, Workforce Development & Business Development to advance representation for MENASA populations.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMENASA Group Announces Second Annual Summit in Sugar Land, Texas, September 1–2, 2026Global MENASA Group will convene leaders in clinical research, artificial intelligence, workforce development, and business development to advance representation, innovation, and impact for Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian populations and nations.SUGAR LAND, Texas, [Month Day], 2026 — MENASA Group is pleased to announce the MENASA Group Second Annual Summit, scheduled for Tuesday, September 1, and Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at the Hampton Inn by Hilton, 218 Promenade Way, Sugar Land, TX 77479.The two-day summit will bring together healthcare leaders, clinical research professionals, global partners, academic institutions, community advocates, business development leaders, and stakeholders committed to advancing the voices, participation, and leadership of Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian populations and nations in clinical research and beyond.This year’s summit will focus on four major themes: Clinical Trials Under Pressure, AI in Clinical Research, Clinical Research Workforce Development, and Business Development for MENASA Populations/Nations.“The MENASA Group Second Annual Summit represents a defining moment for our global movement,” said Dr. Hadi Danawi, Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and CEO of Global MENASA Group. “We are not simply hosting a conference. We are building a global platform that connects communities, clinical research, workforce development, artificial intelligence, business opportunities, and institutional partnerships into one ecosystem designed for measurable impact.”The summit comes at a critical time as clinical research faces increasing operational, regulatory, technological, and diversity-related pressures. Sponsors, CROs, academic institutions, clinical sites, and healthcare systems are being challenged to improve recruitment, strengthen inclusion, expand workforce capacity, and responsibly integrate artificial intelligence into clinical research operations.“Clinical trials are under pressure globally, and the communities we represent cannot remain on the margins of research, innovation, and decision-making,” Dr. Danawi said. “Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian populations and nations must be meaningfully represented not only as participants, but also as investigators, site leaders, workforce contributors, innovators, and strategic partners.”Day 1 of the summit will address Clinical Trials Under Pressure and AI in Clinical Research, exploring the evolving clinical trial environment, recruitment and retention challenges, regulatory expectations, trial feasibility, site activation, and the opportunities and risks associated with artificial intelligence in clinical research.Day 2 will focus on Clinical Research Workforce Development and Business Development for MENASA Populations/Nations, highlighting pathways to train, certify, onboard, and activate global healthcare professionals while creating stronger bridges among clinical research organizations, academic institutions, healthcare systems, sponsors, investors, and MENASA communities worldwide.“Artificial intelligence is moving faster than many governance systems, regulatory frameworks, and operational models can fully absorb,” Dr. Danawi added. “Our responsibility is to ensure that AI strengthens clinical research without replacing ethics, cultural intelligence, scientific rigor, and human accountability. The MENASA Group Summit will create the space for that essential conversation.”The summit will also spotlight MENASA Group’s expanding nonprofit and for-profit ecosystem, including community engagement, global healthcare professional onboarding, clinical research education, site activation, business intelligence, workforce development, medical education, and strategic partnerships.“Global MENASA Group is committed to creating practical pathways for action,” said Dr. Danawi. “Our work is rooted in community, but our vision is global. We are building bridges between underserved populations, healthcare professionals, academic institutions, clinical trial sponsors, technology partners, and business leaders. The goal is clear: stronger representation, stronger infrastructure, and stronger outcomes.”The event’s message is anchored in three core pillars: Community: Stronger Together, Leadership: Driving Excellence, and Impact: Beyond Borders.MENASA Group invites sponsors, CROs, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare organizations, academic institutions, clinical research sites, technology companies, community organizations, and global leaders to participate in the 2026 summit and join a growing movement focused on inclusion, innovation, and global impact.Event DetailsEvent: MENASA Group Second Annual SummitDates: Tuesday, September 1, and Wednesday, September 2, 2026Location: Hampton Inn by HiltonAddress: 218 Promenade Way, Sugar Land, TX 77479Timing: Before Labor Day WeekendMajor Themes:Clinical Trials Under PressureAI in Clinical ResearchClinical Research Workforce DevelopmentBusiness Development for MENASA Populations/NationsMENASA Group is a global organization dedicated to empowering the voices and participation of Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian populations and nations in clinical research and beyond.

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