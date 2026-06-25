Gold Coast Entrepreneur Marks 50 Years in Business on Why AI Hasn’t Changed the Fundamentals of Building a Business

property amalgamation,location next river and shopping centre Stevie award Bubble Genius: Business Secrets from a Self-Made Millionaire for Success Beyond Money

Waynes bubble concept business is a Gold Coast–based group of five companies spanning e-commerce and property, including online gemstone and opal marketplaces

I've watched retail, e-commerce, and technology go through enormous change over five decades — but the businesses that last are still built the same way: reinvest, expand, repeat,” — wayne sedawie

GOLD COAST, QLD, AUSTRALIA, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over more than 50 years in business, Wayne Sedawie CEO of a group of five Gold Coast–based companies including online gemstone marketplaces OpalAuctions and GemRockAuctions , has built and rebuilt a single strategy across five decades of changing markets: reinvest profit from one business into property, then use that property as the launchpad for the next business.Wayne calls it the “bubble concept” — a model in which property and e-commerce growth feed each other in a continuous cycle. Profits from an online business fund the purchase of a property; that property becomes the headquarters of the next venture; the next venture's profits fund the property after that. Applied consistently since founding the company's online auction sites 20 years ago, the approach has produced five operating businesses, a property portfolio now valued at $30 million, and over $200 million in cumulative online sales.The model's latest chapter is its largest: Wayne Sedawie has amalgamated five river-frontage properties adjoining Queensland's largest shopping centre, with plans underway to build a 440-unit residential development on the site — a project that mirrors, at far greater scale, the same property-into-business cycle that has defined the group since its first auction site.The model is detailed in Waynes book, Bubble Genius: Business Secrets from a Self-Made Millionaire for Success Beyond Money which sets out how property ownership and e-commerce trading can be structured to support and accelerate one another, rather than competing for the same capital.“I've watched retail, e-commerce, and technology go through enormous change over five decades — but the businesses that last are still built the same way: reinvest, expand, repeat,” said Wayne Sedawie. “AI is the newest tool in that process, not a replacement for it. I use it constantly to improve how we sell online, but the discipline behind the business hasn't changed.”That discipline extends to how Wayne views time. While many businesses are pouring hours into social media in pursuit of visibility, Wayne argues that time efficiency — not time spent online — is what actually compounds a business over decades. “A lot of people treat social media as the goal. For me it's always been a tool to sell something real.Time is the one resource you can't buy back, so I'm careful about where mine goes.”Wayne is now applying AI tools across the group's marketing and content operations, including AI-generated video for social platforms, as part of a broader push to keep the company's e-commerce businesses competitive in an increasingly AI-driven retail environment.Waynes bubble concept business is a Gold Coast–based group of five companies spanning e-commerce and property, including online gemstone and opal marketplaces OpalAuctions and GemRockAuctions. Founded and led by Wayne Sedfawie, the group has generated over $200 million in cumulative online sales over 20 years and built a $30 million property portfolio, including a newly amalgamated river-frontage site adjoining Queensland's largest shopping centre now planned for a 440-unit residential development.

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