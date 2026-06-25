Dr. Jonathan P. Higgins selected as 31st Senate District LGBTQ+ Honoree

(SACRAMENTO, CA) --- Dr. Jonathan P. Higgins, an award-winning educator, media critic, and social justice leader, was recognized by Senator Cervantes (D-Riverside) as the honoree for the 31st Senate District’s LGBTQ+ Pride. Nine honorees were presented this week as part of Pride Month celebrations at the State Capitol; in conjunction, Senate Resolution 116, introduced by the Senator, Vice Chair of the LGBTQ Caucus, recognizes June 2026 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

“As we celebrate Pride, we honor the trailblazers whose courage, authenticity, and leadership have expanded opportunities for generations of LGBTQ+ people,” said Senator Cervantes. “Dr. Higgins embodies that legacy. Through their advocacy and unwavering commitment to uplifting marginalized voices, they have helped shape a more inclusive and equitable future for our community. Their work has inspired countless young people to see themselves reflected, valued, and empowered. I am proud to recognize Dr. Higgins as the 31st Senate District’s Pride Honoree.”

Professionally known as DoctorJonPaul, their work centers on the intersections of race, gender, and identity in education and entertainment. They serve as Director of Strategic Communications and Advocacy Programs at Rainbow Pride Youth Alliance, Executive Producer of the iHeartMedia podcast BFF: Black, Fat, Femme, and author of Black. Fat. Femme: Revealing the Power of Visibly Queer Voices in Media and Learning to Love Yourself. Widely recognized as a leading voice on equity, representation, and cultural change, their work continues to amplify LGBTQ+ youth and marginalized communities.

“As somebody who was born and raised in California, I didn’t see myself fully represented anywhere. It’s affirming to get this award,” said DoctorJonPaul. “Opportunities are now starting to find me as I am living authentically. This accolade is not just mine. It is telling other queer kids, particularly black queer kids, that they can have the life they want and deserve.”

In her remarks on the Senate Floor Monday, Senator Cervantes shared, “The galvanizing force of the Stonewall Inn uprising on June 28, 1969, ignited a liberation movement, a call to action that continues to inspire us to fulfill our nation’s promise of equality, liberty, and justice – for all. We celebrate Pride in June to honor that uprising and to remind ourselves that the first Pride was an uprising. The LGBTQ+ community, like so many other minority communities, has had to fight for every single inch of progress over the decades.”

California’s Legislative LGBTQ Caucus was formed in 2002 to create a forum for California Legislators to discuss issues affecting LGBTQ Californians and to advance the goal of equality and justice for all Californians. The Caucus works diligently to support LGBTQ leaders who represent our community at the local, state, and federal levels.

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