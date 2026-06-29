DoDream Brings Korea's Golden Cocoon Innovation to the Global Beauty Market

Korean cosmetics company DoDream introduces premium Golden Cocoon skincare powered by natural Golden Sericin and expands its global K-Beauty partnerships.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHEONGJU, South Korea – DoDream Co., Ltd., a South Korean biotechnology-based cosmetics company, is expanding its global presence with premium skincare products developed using Golden Sericin, a natural protein extracted from specially bred Golden Silkworm cocoons.Founded in 2014 by CEO Yong-Sik Shin, a cosmetics industry veteran with more than three decades of experience, DoDream combines natural ingredients with cosmetic science to create skincare solutions inspired by Korea's sericulture heritage.From Traditional Sericulture to Modern SkincareThe company's signature ingredient, Golden Sericin, is sourced from Golden Silkworm cocoons produced through traditional breeding methods. Developed in collaboration with researchers from Chungbuk National University, the ingredient represents an effort to create new value for Korea's long-established silk industry.As the domestic textile industry shifted overseas and demand for traditional silk production declined, Golden Silkworm farming faced new challenges. DoDream recognized the opportunity to transform this agricultural resource into a premium cosmetic ingredient while contributing to the sustainability of local sericulture communities.Golden Sericin is a naturally occurring protein composed primarily of fibroin and sericin and contains amino acids similar to the skin's Natural Moisturizing Factor (NMF). These characteristics make it a valuable cosmetic ingredient for skin hydration and conditioning formulations.Research-Driven Product DevelopmentSince its establishment, DoDream has focused on continuous research and innovation. The company has developed proprietary cosmetic formulations using natural ingredients and has secured multiple patents, trademarks, and quality certifications.Its flagship Embracell Golden Cocoon product line includes facial creams, ampoules, cleansing products, masks, sunscreens, shampoos, and scalp care products. The formulations combine Golden Sericin with carefully selected cosmetic ingredients such as peptides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, ceramides, botanical extracts, and other moisturizing and skin-conditioning ingredients.The company emphasizes product quality through collaboration with research institutions and independent testing organizations while continuously improving its formulations based on scientific evaluation.Building International PartnershipsRecognizing the growing global demand for premium K-Beauty products, DoDream has actively participated in international beauty exhibitions, government-supported trade missions, and global B2B networking events.Through these activities, the company has established business relationships in markets including Russia, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and Japan, while continuing to explore opportunities in Europe, North America, and the Middle East.According to the company, introducing products through product demonstrations and sampling programs has been one of the most effective ways to build trust with international distributors and consumers. Positive feedback from overseas partners has contributed to the company's continued expansion into new markets.One milestone in the company's international journey came when CEO Yong-Sik Shin was invited to participate in a major distributor conference hosted by a leading Russian beauty company, reflecting growing international interest in DoDream's Golden Cocoon skincare technology.Innovation Inspired by NatureThe company's name, DoDream, reflects its philosophy of pursuing dreams through innovation and perseverance. It also represents the gentle tapping motion commonly used when applying skincare products, symbolizing a customer-centered approach to beauty and wellness.Looking ahead, DoDream plans to continue investing in research and development while strengthening its global distribution network. By combining Korea's natural resources with modern cosmetic science, the company aims to introduce sustainable Korean beauty innovations to consumers around the world."We believe premium skincare begins with exceptional natural ingredients supported by continuous research," said CEO Yong-Sik Shin. "Our goal is to share Korea's Golden Cocoon technology with global consumers while creating sustainable value for local farming communities and international beauty partners."With ongoing product development, expanding export partnerships, and a commitment to quality, DoDream continues its journey toward becoming a recognized premium K-Beauty brand in the global cosmetics industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.