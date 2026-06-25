Government Communication in partnership with Mpumalanga Provincial Government host Government Exhibition Day (GED), 25 Jun

GCIS brings government services directly to communities through government exhibition day in Mpumalanga

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), in partnership with the Mpumalanga Provincial Government, will host a Government Exhibition Day (GED) on Thursday, 25 June 2026, at Dundonald Shopping Complex, Chief Albert Luthuli Local Municipality, under the Gert Sibande District in Mpumalanga.

The GED forms part of GCIS’s ongoing national outreach programme aimed at bringing essential government services, information, and resources directly to communities, particularly those in remote and underserved areas. The one‑stop‑shop exhibition enables residents to engage face‑to‑face with multiple government departments in a single location, reducing the need for long‑distance travel.

In preparation for the GED, GCIS hosted a Community Media Sector Workshop today on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, focused on strengthening the capacity, compliance, and sustainability of community media in Mpumalanga. The workshop was addressed by the Mpumalanga MEC for Public Works, Roads and Transport, Mr Thulasizwe Thomo, in his capacity as spokesperson for the Provincial Executive Council.

The workshop brought together representatives from the community media sector, senior government officials, the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA), the South African Revenue Service (SARS), and officials from both national and provincial government. Discussions focused on media‑buying compliance, access to funding and government support, as well as ethical and gender‑sensitive reporting.

A dedicated session by the Commission for Gender Equality provided guidance on gender‑sensitive writing and reporting, particularly in relation to Gender‑Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), with the aim of strengthening responsible and impactful community journalism.

On Wednesday, 24 June, GCIS will also host youth cooperatives entrepreneurship empowerment seminars across the province in Chief Albert Luthuli , Nkomazi and Thembisile Hani local municipalities.

Key services to be provided at the Government Exhibition Day include, among others:

* Home Affairs: Applications and collections of identity documents, smart ID cards, and birth certificates.

* Social Development (SASSA): Enquiries and applications for social grants.

* Health Services: Free health screenings, health education, and vaccination information.

* SARS: Tax‑related assistance and administrative support.

* Employment and Labour: UIF enquiries and registration for employment opportunities.

GCIS calls on all community members from Dundonald and surrounding areas to attend the Government Exhibition Day and make use of the wide range of government services that will be available.

Media enquiries: William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson on 083 390 7147 or Tshegofatso Modubu on 083 276 0786

#GovZAUpdates