North West Legislature presides over Departmental Budget Vote Speeches for the 2026/27 financial year, 24 Jun
North West Legislature Speaker Dr. Desbo Mohono to preside over Departmental Budget Vote Speeches for 2026/27 Financial Year
The Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Dr. Desbo Mohono will preside over Legislature House Sittings where MECs of Departments of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism; Agriculture and Rural Development; and Community Safety and Transport Management will be tabling Departmental Budget Vote speeches in the Legislature Chamber. Members of the political parties represented in the Legislature will debate on the different Departmental Budget Votes.
The Departmental Budget Votes will be conducted as follows;
Date: 24 June 2026
Time: 09h00
Departments: Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism – MEC Bitsa Lenkopane
Department of Agriculture and Rural Development – MEC Madoda Sambatha
Department of Community Safety and Transport Management - MEC Wessels Morweng
The proceedings of the House Sitting will be streamed live on the Legislature Facebook page. Also tune in to your local radio stations to listen to the budget speeches. All invited guests are expected to be seated at the Chamber at 08h30, no late comers will be allowed.
Media Enquiries:
Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628
Deputy Manager: Communications and Marketing
North West Provincial Legislature
Tel : (018) 392 7000
Cell : 079 527 0628
Fax : 086 695 3784
email : namhla@nwpl.org.za
#GovZAUpdatesNW
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