MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela hands over operating licences to public transport operators, 24 Jun

MEC Diale-Tlabela to hand over operating licences to public transport operators

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will be handing over valid operating licences to public transport operators at the Department’s Koedoespoort Regional Office in Tshwane.

The handover is a result of the Department’s improved internal operational capacity and streamlined administrative processes that promote and enhance accountability, professionalism and improved service delivery.

Internal interventions have led to improved processes and turnaround times that are contributing to reducing the operating licence backlog.

These efforts form part of the Department’s broader strategy to formalise and modernise the province's public transport sector through operator compliance with legal, safety and operational requirements.

Media is invited and details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 24 June 2026 (Today)

Time: 09h00

Venue: 1215 Nico Smith St, Koedoespoort Regional Office, Tshwane

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Ms Tshitahe Rofhiwa on 065 663 4819.

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