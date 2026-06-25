Deputy Minister Samantha Graham-Maré launches District Energy Council (DEC) in Upington, Northern Cape, 25 Jun

Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy to launch first-of-its-kind District Energy Council

Tomorrow, 25 June 2026, the Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy, Ms Samantha Graham-Maré, will launch the District Energy Council (DEC) in Upington, Northern Cape.

During this historic, first-of-its-kind initiative, the Deputy Minister will be joined by the Speaker and Executive Mayor of the ZF Mgcawu District Municipality, the Executive Mayor of the Dawid Kruiper Municipality, and the Mayors of Kgatelopele, Tsantsabane, !Kheis and Kai !Garib Municipalities.

Among others, the DEC aims to:

- strengthen collaboration between the Department of Electricity and Energy (DEE) and municipalities,

- close the gap between Eskom and municipalities,

- incorporate large off-takers such as agriculture and business, along with the broader society,

- ensure that energy-related matters remain front and centre across each local municipality within a district, and

- identify opportunities to roll out relevant and specific programmes.

The DEC comprises representatives from the DEE, Eskom, the District and local municipalities, the agriculture and business sectors, along with broader society.

The Deputy Minister said, “The establishment of this Council should have happened many years ago. The DEC's collaborative approach will place energy-related issues at the forefront of discussions between government and civil society, ensuring that these matters receive the attention they deserve. It’s going to be a proud day, as this has never been done before.”

The launch will be held as follows:

Date: 25 June 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Dawid Kruiper Municipality Council Chamber, Upington, NC

For Media enquiries, kindly contact the Deputy Minister’s Media Liaison, Marcellino Martin at Marcellino.martin@dee.gov.za or 082 721 3362.

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