President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to questions in the National Council of Provinces, 25 Jun

President Ramaphosa to Respond to Questions in the National Council of Provinces

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Thursday, 25 June 2026, brief the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Parliament, Cape Town, on various national developments, including government interventions to address illegal immigration, strengthen border management and improve the effectiveness of the asylum system.

In his response to NCOP Questions for Oral Reply, President Ramaphosa will also address measures to identify and remove criminal infiltration and corruption within law enforcement agencies, intelligence structures and other organs of state.

The President will further provide an update on government's efforts to combat illicit trade through the National Illicit Economy Disruption Programme, including interventions targeting illicit activities in sectors such as tobacco, fuel and counterfeit goods.

President Ramaphosa will also outline government's efforts to safeguard South Africa's international standing and strengthen relations with countries on the African continent while addressing migration-related challenges and their impact on communities.

Details of the engagement are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 25 June 2026

Time: 14:00

Venue: National Council of Provinces, Cape Town

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

Email: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

