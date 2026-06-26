Beyond Survival Launches America250 Initiative

Honoring Vietnam POWs and the American Spirit

The love of family, faith in God, and belief in our country gave us the strength to endure.” — Everett Alvarez

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As America prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Beyond Survival will launch a special America250 initiative on July 1, 2026, dedicated to honoring the courage, sacrifice, and enduring legacy of America’s Vietnam Prisoners of War.

Founded by Susan Page Coffee and Loretta Herrington, Beyond Survival seeks to preserve and share the extraordinary lessons of resilience, faith, and patriotism demonstrated by U.S. Navy Captain Gerald “Jerry” Coffee and his fellow POWs who endured years of captivity during the Vietnam War.

Captain Coffee was held as a Prisoner of War in North Vietnam for seven years, from February 3, 1966, until his release on February 12, 1973. Despite unimaginable hardship and isolation, he emerged with an unwavering belief in the values that define America and the human spirit.

Everett Alvarez, the longest held prisoner, for eight and a half years and is a living testament to the strength of the American spirit when he said; “The love of family, faith in God, and belief in our country gave us the strength to endure.”

The second longest held prisoner, Bob Shumaker reflects on his captivity; “When everything else was stripped away, faith, family and values remained”.

As part of the nation’s America250 commemoration, Beyond Survival will highlight the Four Pillars that guided Captain Coffee through captivity and inspired his life’s mission:

• Faith in Self — Cultivating personal worth, courage, and inner strength.

• Faith in Others — Recognizing the power of community, teamwork, and human connection.

• Faith in Country — Remaining devoted to the principles of liberty and freedom.

• Faith in God — Finding spiritual strength during life’s greatest challenges.

Beyond Survival will serve as a platform for education, storytelling, community engagement, and patriotic service. Through partnerships, public programs, and historical preservation efforts, the organization seeks to ensure that the sacrifices of America’s Vietnam POWs remain an enduring part of our national story.

For more information about the July 1 America250 event, Beyond Survival, or to schedule an interview with the founders, please visit www.goingbeyondsurvival.org

About Beyond Survival

Beyond Survival is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of U.S. Navy Captain Jerry Coffee and America’s Vietnam Prisoners of War. Through education, storytelling, and civic engagement, Beyond Survival promotes the Four Pillars: Faith in Self, Faith in Others, Faith in Country, and Faith in God to inspire individuals to live with purpose, resilience, and service.

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