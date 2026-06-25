Comer Seeks Additional Information on Biden-Era ATF Collusion with Anti-Second Amendment Group on Activist Litigation

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is continuing the investigation into the potential collusion between Biden Administration staff and the anti-Second Amendment group Everytown for Gun Safety. After sending requests and subpoena to the Biden White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention and a subsequent request to the National Archives and Records Administration, the House Oversight Committee now requests additional information from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). In a letter to ATF Director Robert Cekada, Chairman Comer requests documents and communications between the Biden Administration and Everytown to assess their coordination in initiating lawsuits against firearms manufacturers.

“On December 20, 2023, the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention (WHOGVP) met privately with representatives from Glock, during which the Biden Administration requested that Glock change their pistol designs. Three months later, on March 19, 2024, the City of Chicago filed suit in state court against Glock with Everytown Law, the litigation arm of Everytown, listed as counsel for the plaintiff,” wrote Chairman Comer. “The Committee is also aware that certain members of the Biden Administration have had a personal connection to Everytown. For example, Rob Wilcox, the former Deputy Director of the WHOGVP, worked at Everytown for nearly eight years prior to his employment in the Biden Administration. Additionally, immediately following her role as Associate Assistant Director for the ATF, Marianna Mitchem was hired by Everytown to serve as Senior Firearms Industry Advisor.”

The House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas to the Biden-controlled ATF and WHOGVP on October 3, 2024, after these agencies refused to provide requested documents and communications responsive to the Committee’s June 14, 2024 letters concerning private meetings between the White House and Glock. On April 30, 2026, the House Oversight Committee sent a letter to NARA requesting documents and communications between the Biden Administration and Everytown since the agency maintains government records created or received by presidential administrations.

“To investigate these concerns, on June 14, 2024, the Committee sent a letter to the WHOGVP and a letter to the ATF requesting documents and communications between their offices and Everytown regarding their potential collaboration efforts. After they refused to respond to the Committee’s letters, the Committee issued a subpoena to both the WHOGVP and the ATF on October 3, 2024. Neither WHOGVP nor the ATF complied with this Committee’s subpoenas. In the wake of the Biden Administration’s failure to comply with Congressional subpoenas, the Committee seeks [ATF Director Cekada’s] assistance in acquiring these documents and communications in furtherance of our investigation,” concluded Chairman Comer.

Read the letter to the ATF here.