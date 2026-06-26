Creative Biolabs Announces Expert-Led Webinar on Engineered Human 3D Brain Models for Neurodegenerative Disease Research

Creative Biolabs' Webinar

Creative Biolabs is proud to announce an upcoming industry webinar on engineered human 3D brain tissues for neurodegenerative disease modeling.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and related dementias remain among the most urgent and complex challenges in translational neuroscience. To address the critical gap between genetic risk factors and human-relevant disease mechanisms, Creative Biolabs is proud to announce an upcoming industry webinar titled, "Engineered Human 3D Brain Tissues for Neurodegenerative Disease Modeling: From Genetic Risk to Therapeutic Opportunity." The virtual event is scheduled for July 14, 2026, at 10:00 AM EDT.SECURE A SPOT NOW: Register for the Free Webinar The webinar will feature distinguished guest speaker Joel W. Blanchard, PhD, associate professor in the Nash Family Department of Neuroscience and the Department of Cell, Developmental & Regenerative Biology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Dr. Blanchard will share groundbreaking methodologies from his laboratory, which focuses on engineering multicellular, stem cell-derived 3D human brain tissues to accurately model neurodegeneration.Historically, conventional 2D cell cultures and animal models have struggled to capture the profound complexity of human brain biology. These traditional preclinical models often fall short when investigating sophisticated mechanisms involving genetic vulnerability, glial dysfunction, cerebrovascular remodeling, and blood-brain barrier disruption.During the presentation, Dr. Blanchard will demonstrate how human 3D brain models and organoid technology offer a robust path forward. By enabling scientists to study disease-relevant cell-cell interactions within a physiologically accurate human context, these platforms are revolutionizing drug discovery and translational research.Key Webinar Highlights Include:The role of multicellular, stem cell-derived 3D tissues in bridging the gap between preclinical models and clinical translation.How a rare genetic mutation associated with juvenile Parkinson's disease reveals a critical lysosome-polyamine-epigenetic axis.Insights into how the APOE4 gene promotes α-synuclein co-pathology through glial dysfunction and contributes to blood-brain barrier disruption in Alzheimer's disease.Practical applications of organoid and brain-on-a-chip strategies for biomarker discovery, toxicity evaluation, and precision medicine."The transition from traditional systems to physiologically relevant 3D biology platforms is accelerating breakthrough discoveries in CNS therapeutics," said a scientific spokesperson at Creative Biolabs. "We are honored to host Dr. Blanchard. His extensive expertise in functional genomics and neuro-immune-vascular interactions will provide invaluable perspectives for biotech teams seeking actionable therapeutic targets."This free webinar is tailored for academic researchers, biopharmaceutical R&D professionals, and scientists specializing in neurodegeneration, disease modeling, and CNS drug development.To register for the webinar and explore how 3D biology platforms can enhance your preclinical validation efforts, please visit the Creative Biolabs website About Creative BiolabsCreative Biolabs is a premier partner for life science researchers, offering a comprehensive suite of 3D biology products and services. The company provides highly customizable 3D spheroid models, organoids, organ-on-a-chip models, and precision-cut tissue slices. Creative Biolabs is dedicated to supporting global biomedical research through advanced assays for biomarker discovery, toxicity evaluation, and disease modeling.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.