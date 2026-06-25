Chicago's Legendary Pump Room Begins an Exciting New Chapter as One of Chicago's Premier Event Destinations

Ambassador Gold Coast, a Member of The Chicago Hotel Collection

Historic Gold Coast landmark welcomes weddings, corporate events, celebrations, & unforgettable experiences in one of America's most iconic hospitality venues.

The Ambassador Room is one of those truly rare venues that immediately leaves an impression...” — Lauren Falor, Vice President of Marketing

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago's Legendary Pump Room Begins an Exciting New Chapter as the Ambassador Room—One of Chicago's Premier Event Destinations

Historic Gold Coast landmark welcomes weddings, corporate events, galas, celebrations, and unforgettable experiences in one of America's most iconic hospitality venues.

One of Chicago's most celebrated hospitality landmarks has entered an exciting new era.

The historic Ambassador Room, formerly home to the legendary Pump Room at the Ambassador Gold Coast Hotel Chicago, is now available for weddings, corporate meetings, conferences, galas, nonprofit fundraisers, fashion shows, product launches, holiday parties, private celebrations, networking events, and luxury social gatherings.

While many people still associate the iconic space exclusively with its celebrated restaurant history, today's Ambassador Room has evolved into one of Chicago's most distinctive and elegant event venues, offering guests the opportunity to host unforgettable experiences within one of the city's most legendary settings.

For decades, the Pump Room entertained presidents, Hollywood icons, musicians, athletes, business leaders, and international celebrities, earning worldwide recognition as one of America's most famous restaurants. That extraordinary legacy now serves as the backdrop for an entirely new generation of memorable events.

"The Ambassador Room is one of those truly rare venues that immediately leaves an impression," said Lauren Falor, Vice President of Marketing for The Chicago Hotel Collection. "There's an authenticity and elegance here that simply can't be recreated. From the rich history of the former Pump Room to the beautifully preserved architecture and atmosphere, every event becomes part of that incredible legacy. Whether it's a wedding, gala, corporate celebration, fashion show, or private event, guests experience something that feels timeless, sophisticated, and uniquely Chicago. We're excited to introduce this iconic space to a new generation of event planners and guests from across North America."

Located in Chicago's prestigious Gold Coast neighborhood, the Ambassador Room blends timeless architecture, historic charm, and modern event capabilities to provide an experience unlike any traditional ballroom or banquet facility.

The Ambassador Room is ideal for:

- Weddings and Wedding Receptions

- Corporate Meetings

- Executive Retreats

- Conferences

- Holiday Parties

- Awards Banquets

- Fundraising Galas

- Fashion Shows

- Product Launches

- Brand Activations

- Cocktail Receptions

- Anniversary Celebrations

- Birthday Parties

- Bar and Bat Mitzvahs

- Quinceañeras

- Luxury Private Dining Events

- Networking Events

- Charity Functions

- Film and Television Productions

In addition to the Ambassador Room, event planners have access to several unique venues throughout the Ambassador Hotel, including elegant lounges, private meeting rooms, outdoor terraces, luxury guest accommodations, and customized food and beverage experiences.

Professional event planning, award-worthy culinary offerings, premium bar packages, audiovisual services, entertainment coordination, décor partnerships, and personalized event management are available to create truly exceptional experiences from start to finish.

A Chicago Icon Reimagined

Originally opened nearly a century ago, the Ambassador Hotel has long stood among Chicago's most recognizable luxury destinations. The former Pump Room became internationally famous for attracting generations of celebrities, entertainers, politicians, athletes, and cultural icons, cementing its place in American hospitality history.

Today, the Ambassador Room proudly preserves that extraordinary legacy while embracing an exciting future as one of Chicago's premier destinations for special events and celebrations.

Falor added, "Today's event planners are looking for venues with personality and a story—not just four walls. The Ambassador Room delivers both. It combines historic prestige with modern hospitality, exceptional food and beverage experiences, luxury accommodations, and a dedicated events team focused on creating unforgettable celebrations. There truly isn't another venue in Chicago quite like it."

Whether hosting an elegant wedding, executive conference, nonprofit gala, luxury social event, milestone celebration, or corporate gathering, the Ambassador Room offers a setting that simply cannot be replicated.

Reservations are now being accepted for:

- 2026 Holiday Parties

- 2027 Weddings

- Corporate Meetings

- Conferences

- Galas

- Private Events

- Fashion Shows

- Social Celebrations

Private tours are available by appointment.

For additional information, availability, or to schedule a private tour, please contact the Ambassador Hotel Events Team.

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Media Contact

Lauren Falor

Vice President of Marketing

The Chicago Hotel Collection

press@thechicagohotelcollection.com

Ambassador Gold Coast Hotel Chicago

1301 N. State Parkway

Chicago, IL 60610

https://www.ambassadorhotelevents.com

https://www.thechicagohotelcollection.com/ambassadorgoldcoast

Ambassador Room Tour

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