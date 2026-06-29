DoDream Introduces Premium Golden Cocoon Skincare for the Global Beauty Market

Embracell

Korean biotech cosmetics company DoDream expands globally with Golden Cocoon skincare featuring patented Golden Sericin technology and natural ingredients.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DoDream Introduces Premium Golden Cocoon Skincare for the Global Beauty MarketCheongju, South Korea – DoDream Co., Ltd., a Korean cosmetics manufacturer specializing in natural biotechnology, has introduced its Embracell Golden Cocoon skincare line, developed with Golden Sericin extracted from naturally bred Golden Silkworm cocoons. The company aims to expand its presence in global beauty markets while creating sustainable value for Korea's sericulture industry.Founded by CEO Yong-Sik Shin, who has more than 30 years of experience in the cosmetics industry, DoDream focuses on combining traditional natural ingredients with advanced cosmetic science. The company's signature ingredient, Golden Sericin, is obtained from naturally golden silk produced through traditional breeding methods in collaboration with the Chungbuk National University Silkworm RIS Center.Golden Sericin is a natural protein complex composed of approximately 75% fibroin and 25% sericin. Rich in amino acids with properties similar to the skin's Natural Moisturizing Factor (NMF), it offers excellent skin affinity and helps support skin hydration and elasticity. Internal and laboratory evaluations have also demonstrated whitening-related activity compared with conventional sericin, making it a valuable ingredient for premium skincare formulations.The Embracell product portfolio includes facial skincare, modeling masks, ampoules, creams, sunscreens, and a professional hair care line designed for scalp care. Selected products combine Golden Sericin with carefully chosen cosmetic ingredients such as peptides, botanical extracts, niacinamide, adenosine, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and beta-glucan to provide hydration, skin conditioning, brightening, and anti-aging cosmetic benefits. Certain hair care products additionally contain ingredients recognized in Korea as functional cosmetic ingredients for helping relieve hair loss symptoms.DoDream continues to invest in research and innovation. The company has secured multiple patents and trademark registrations while developing proprietary cosmetic technologies using natural materials. It actively collaborates with academic institutions and research organizations to improve product quality and develop differentiated formulations.Clinical evaluations conducted by independent Korean testing organizations have shown positive results for selected products, including improvements in skin moisturization, brightening performance, and reduced hair shedding after continuous use under test conditions. Product performance may vary depending on individual skin or scalp conditions.Building on its technology and product competitiveness, DoDream has expanded into international markets through partnerships in China, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, and other countries, while continuously exploring opportunities in Europe, the Middle East, and North America.Beyond business growth, the company is committed to supporting Korea's traditional sericulture industry. By increasing the global demand for Golden Silkworm-derived cosmetic ingredients, DoDream seeks to contribute to sustainable income opportunities for local silk farmers and promote Korean natural biotechnology worldwide."Our goal is not only to create premium cosmetics using Korea's unique Golden Cocoon technology, but also to introduce sustainable Korean beauty innovations to customers around the world," said CEO Yong-Sik Shin. "We believe that natural ingredients, scientific research, and responsible manufacturing can create long-term value for both consumers and local communities."Today, DoDream continues to participate in major international beauty exhibitions and B2B trade events, working closely with global distributors and OEM/ODM partners while expanding the worldwide recognition of its Embracell Golden Cocoon brand.

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