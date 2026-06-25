Seattle University School of Law to Host Livestream Analyzing Supreme Court Transgender Athlete Ruling

"The Court Weighs In: Transgender Rights, Student Athletes, and the Future of Equal Protection" brings together a powerhouse panel for timely analysis after the Supreme Court releases its decision.

Legal experts will examine the Court's ruling, its constitutional reasoning, and what it means for schools, sports, and civil rights.

This is one of the most closely watched Supreme Court cases of the year because it sits at the intersection of constitutional law, civil rights, education, and athletics” — Andrew Siegel, Professor of Law

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court issues its anticipated decision in Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v. B.P.J., Seattle University School of Law will convene legal scholars and practitioners for its 4th Annual Rapid Response Livestream Event, offering timely analysis of one of the year's most closely watched constitutional decisions.Titled "The Court Weighs In: Transgender Rights, Student Athletes, and the Future of Equal Protection", the free public livestream will take place on the first working day following the Court's decision and will be streamed live on YouTube The Supreme Court's ruling is expected to have far-reaching implications for education, athletics, civil rights, and public policy nationwide. During the livestream, panelists will explain the Court's reasoning, discuss the legal and constitutional questions at the heart of the decision, and explore its practical consequences for schools, athletic organizations, government entities, and the broader public.The panelists* bring expertise in constitutional law, civil rights, sports law, public policy, and LGBTQ+ advocacy. More details about them can be found on the Rapid Response web page ▪️Evan Wolfson, Founder of Freedom to Marry▪️Shannon Minter, Vice President of Legal at the National Center for LGBTQ Rights▪️Sarah Warbelow, Senior Vice President for Law, Policy, and Research at Out & Equal▪️Michael Dorf, Robert S. Stevens Professor of Law at Cornell Law School▪️Jennifer Levi, Senior Director of Transgender and Queer Rights, GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD Law)▪️Leah Litman, Professor of Law at University of Michigan Law School▪️Jessica Clarke, Robert C. and Nanette T. Packard Professor of Law at USC Gould School of Law▪️Chan Tov McNamarah, Visiting Assistant Professor of Law at Cornell Law School▪️Darren Hutchinson, Professor of Law and John Lewis Chair for Civil Rights and Social Justice at Emory University School of Law▪️Noa Ben-Asher, Professor of Law at St. John's University School of Law▪️Christopher Green, Professor, Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics, Culture, and Society at Ohio State University▪️Nazune Menka, Assistant Professor of Law and Faculty Director for the Northwest Center for Indigenous Law at Seattle University School of LawThe panel will be moderated by Andrew Siegel, Seattle University School of Law's Supreme Court Initiative Faculty Director and Professor of Law, and Kelli Rodriguez, Assistant Dean for Academic Affairs and Director of the school's Sports Law Program."This is one of the most closely watched Supreme Court cases of the year because it sits at the intersection of constitutional law, civil rights, education, and athletics," said Siegel. "By bringing together experts from across the legal landscape, we hope to provide timely analysis that helps people understand both the ruling itself and its broader implications." Registration is free and open to all. Registrants will be notified as soon as the Supreme Court's decision is released, learn which experts will join the panel, receive livestream details and reminders, and have the opportunity to submit questions for discussion. Questions may also be submitted in advance to rapidresponse@seattleu.edu.*Speakers are tentative and subject to change depending on when the Supreme Court's decision is announced.About Seattle University School of LawFounded in 1972, Seattle University School of Law offers nationally ranked JD, MLS, LLM and SJD degrees in the heart of Capitol Hill. Students benefit from renowned faculty, a top-ranked legal writing program, and extensive clinical and externship opportunities. Seattle U Law leads the way in flexible legal education for working professionals with the only part-time, hybrid online JD program in Washington state and hybrid hubs in Central Washington, South Sound, and Anchorage, Alaska. Seattle University School of Law graduates are leaders and lawyers with the practical skills, knowledge and drive to make a real difference for their clients and communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.