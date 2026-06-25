Jury Finds Man Guilty of Criminal Violation of a Protective Order in New Haven

(New Haven, CT) – New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle Jr. announced that a jury in New Haven Superior Court today found Charlie Suarez, age 42, of New Haven, guilty of the crime of Criminal Violation of a Protective Order, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-223. The Honorable Maureen M. Keegan presided over the trial.

The evidence introduced at trial showed that on December 14, 2024, in New Haven, the defendant violated a protective order issued by a judge of the Connecticut Superior Court for the protection of a victim.

The case was investigated by the New Haven Police Department and prosecuted by Deputy Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Bransfield, with the assistance of Investigator Huey Young.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 28, 2026, in New Haven Superior Court.