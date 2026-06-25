Heri Farm's Inc. Gains Spotlight at VivaTech 2026 as Luxury and Automotive Giants Visit Mycelium Brand Holon Bionics

Holon Bionics, the engineered mycelium materials brand of Heri Farm's Inc., was officially recognized under VivaTech 2026's Tech For Change program, recognizing startups with measurable environmental and social impact through technological innovation. Visitors gather at the Holon Bionics booth during VivaTech 2026 in Paris, where Heri Farm's Inc. showcased its engineered mycelium materials and engaged with representatives from global luxury, beauty, and automotive companies. Holon Bionics, the engineered mycelium materials brand of Heri Farm's Inc., showcased a prototype jacket, footwear, bags, and material samples at VivaTech 2026, demonstrating the versatility of its mycelium platform for fashion and lifestyle applications.

Holon Bionics Officially Recognized Under VivaTech's 'Tech For Change' Program; Hermès, Chanel, LVMH, Kering, L'Oréal, Renault, and Hyundai Visit Booth

This experience has reinforced our determination to accelerate our European market entry and expand our global production capabilities” — Sung-hyuk Im, Founder & CEO, Heri Farm's Inc.

GWANGJU, GYEONGGIDO, SOUTH KOREA, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heri Farm's Inc. (CEO: Sung-hyuk Im), a South Korean biotech company specializing in mycelium-based biomaterials, announced that its biomaterial brand Holon Bionics made a significant mark on the international stage at VivaTech 2026 , Europe's largest startup and technology event. Held from June 17 to 20 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in Paris, France, the four-day event drew global leaders in luxury, beauty, automotive, and emerging technology — many of whom visited the Holon Bionics booth in Pavilion 7 to evaluate the company's PU-free mycelium material, HolonFabric™.Holon Bionics Officially Selected for VivaTech 2026 ' Tech For Change Holon Bionics was officially recognized as a 'Tech For Change' startup—VivaTech's flagship sustainability and impact recognition program—placing it among the top 400 startups recognized for demonstrating measurable environmental and social impact, technological innovation, and commercial viability. The program is operated in partnership with internationally respected organizations including UNESCO, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Axionable, and Les Echos-Le Parisien.This recognition marks a significant milestone for Holon Bionics as it seeks to accelerate European market entry and solidify its position as a globally trusted supplier of next-generation biomaterials.Global Luxury, Beauty, and Automotive Leaders Visit the BoothThroughout the four-day event, representatives from some of the world's most prestigious brands visited the Holon Bionics booth to examine HolonFabric™ material samples and application prototypes including a jacket, footwear, and bags. Visitors included senior professionals from Hermès, Chanel, L'Oréal, LVMH, and Kering, who expressed interest in the material's potential across a diverse range of product categories — from fashion and leather goods to beauty, fine watchmaking, and jewelry.Representatives from Renault and Hyundai Motor Company also visited the booth to explore HolonFabric™ as a sustainable alternative for automotive interior applications. Follow-up meetings are currently being discussed with a number of visiting companies, as both parties assess the potential for future commercial collaboration.A Convergence of Regulatory, Animal Welfare, and Environmental PressuresThe timing of Holon Bionics' global push could not be more strategic. Beginning in 2027, the European Union will begin enforcing a series of landmark regulations — including the CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, mandating Scope 3 carbon reporting), the ESPR (Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation, requiring Digital Product Passports), and new restrictions on PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). These regulations are expected to render many existing synthetic "vegan leather" products — the vast majority of which contain polyurethane (PU) or other plastic-based coatings — non-compliant for responsible global brands.Simultaneously, growing consumer awareness around animal welfare and mounting pressure to reduce carbon emissions and environmental pollution are driving demand for materials that deliver both performance and verified sustainability credentials. Against this backdrop, mycelium-based biomaterials are increasingly recognized as a commercially viable next-generation alternative for fashion, automotive, and lifestyle industries.Notably, several leading American companies in this space attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in investment yet encountered significant operational and commercialization challenges, resulting in restructured business models or reduced production. By contrast, Heri Farm's Inc. brings a uniquely grounded approach: the company's mycelium material business is built upon 28 years of mushroom cultivation expertise and an existing annual fresh mushroom production capacity of 5,350 metric tons, giving it production stability that has attracted considerable interest from global brands and investors alike.Series A Fundraising: EUR 15 Million Targeted Across Six RegionsHeri Farm's Inc. is currently pursuing a Series A funding round of EUR 15 million (approximately KRW 22 billion), with proceeds earmarked for optimizing the mycelium leather post-processing tannery operation and scaling production capacity. The company is targeting annual production of 7.1 million square feet (approximately 660,000 m²) by 2031.During VivaTech 2026, investors from the Middle East, France, Italy, the United States, Japan, and Singapore visited the Holon Bionics booth and engaged with the company's leadership to assess the business case and investment opportunity. According to Global Market Insights, the total addressable market (TAM) for global luxury materials is projected to grow from USD 2.05 billion in 2026 to USD 2.5 billion by 2031, reflecting strong demand tailwinds for certified, sustainable material alternatives.Founder & CEO Statement"Twenty-eight years of hands-on mushroom farming became the technological foundation for where we stand today. Following our OEKO-TEXand Korean government NET (New Excellent Technology) certifications, this Viva Tech's 'Tech For Change' recognition represents yet another milestone — a global affirmation of our technology and our commitment to sustainability. We will continue to push forward until our materials become a genuine answer, not just for fashion and industry, but for a better planet."— Sung-hyuk Im, Founder & CEO, Heri Farm's Inc.Mr. Im further noted that the direct booth visits by representatives from global luxury and automotive companies, alongside investors from six regions, represented a highly meaningful outcome from VivaTech 2026: "This experience has reinforced our determination to accelerate our European market entry and expand our global production capabilities."About Holon Bionics | Heri Farm's Inc.Holon Bionics is the biomaterial brand of Heri Farm's Inc., a South Korean biotech company with over 28 years of mushroom cultivation expertise. The brand develops HolonFabric™, a PU-free, fully engineered mycelium-based material produced entirely in-house — from strain development and cultivation to mat formation and finishing — through proprietary technologies including HolonLink™ (natural crosslinking) and the HolonTex™ System (surface quality and finishing optimization).HolonFabric™ delivers measurable environmental benefits compared to conventional animal leather, including a 92% reduction in CO₂ emissions, 98% less water consumption, and 99% less land use. The company holds OEKO-TEXStandard 100 certification (issued by Swiss institute TESTEX), ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications, and the Korean government's NET (New Excellent Technology) certification — along with 5 registered mycelium strain patents and multiple domestic and international technology patents.Holon Bionics serves the fashion, automotive, interior, outdoor, and lifestyle sectors, and is committed to enabling a global transition toward responsible, low-carbon manufacturing.

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