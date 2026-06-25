KURT DEIMER RELEASES HIS NEW FULL LENGTH ALBUM A GROG IS BORN + ANNOUNCES NEW LIVE DATES SUPPORTING TED NUGENT

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-hyphenate creative Kurt Deimer has announced both the release of A Grog Is Born, his new 12 track album produced by five-time GRAMMY-winning producer Chris Lord-Alge (Stevie Knicks, Green Day, Rolling Stones, Steven Tyler, Breaking Benjamin, Keith Urban, Bruce Springsteen) and new summer tour dates supporting Ted Nugent.Deimer’s new offering (his 2nd full length solo release) features the Top 40 Active Rock radio hit “In Deep” featuring Buckcherry frontman Josh Todd, a modern-day version of the Queensryche classic “Silent Lucidity” featuring Queensrÿche legend Geoff Tate as well as the singles “Always There” and “Scared To Death” from his current hit horror movie of the same name.Watch Video for Kurt Deimer "Silent Lucidity" feat. Geoff Tate here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDUQknc4abs “Recording and releasing A Grog Is Born and getting ready to go on the road with the legendary Ted Nugent has been an amazing experience. Having the opportunity to open for him is humbling and to be able to perform music from our old and new album for both our audience and Ted’s fans is incredibly exciting. We cannot wait, “ said Deimer.A Grog Is Born touches on everything from bruising hard rock to epic balladry, while overtly connecting Kurt Deimer the artist with Kurt Deimer the horror movie star under The Grog moniker, the scene-stealing character he portrays as in the new irreverent, high-voltage horror-comedy Scared To Death, (currently featured on Amazon video) starring Lin Shaye and Bill Moseley, written and directed by Paul Boyd (Neon Trees, Dave Stewart, Shania Twain) that has been hailed as “bold and intense” and “the heart” of the film. Deimer’s haunting single “Scared To Death” is a featured track in the film with its music video shot at Woodbury-Story House in Altadena, California, the same historic house featured in the film.While many modern rock records bury their message under layers of distortion, Deimer places his storytelling front and center, putting forth a collection of songs that are reminiscent of a rock opera in the vein of Tommy, with a message that delivers hope.As the eagerly awaited follow-up to Deimer’s 2025 debut full-length album, And So It Begins (co-written with Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X and produced by Chris Lord-Alge) A Grog Is Born features Deimer as a vocalist and bandleader, that focuses on his evolving style elevated by years on the road, featuring the Gregorian-rock feeling of "800 AD" the optimistic song "True,” and the tale created in "Always There." A Grog Is Born opens with “In Deep,” featured in his Scared To Death film now available for viewing on Amazon. The new album also includes a heavy recreation of the Phil Collins classic “In The Air Tonight” and closes with Deimer’s gorgeous take on “Silent Lucidity,” which he and Geoff Tate recently released with a powerful music video about the growing suicide epidemic across the world and a call to action for all those who need help. The video has been resonating with people worldwide with over 675,000 views and growing daily.To celebrate the release of the new album, Deimer and his bandmates are on the road for their “A Grog Is Born World Tour” that features a mix of headlining dates and support dates for Ted Nugent and Halestorm See below for all upcoming tour dates and visit www.kurtdeimer.com for ticketing details.In a few short years, Kurt Deimer has been making a name for himself in both music and the horror film genre. The Cincinnati native began his musical journey with his first rock band at age 20 but then pivoted to a more conventional business path. In 2018, he inadvertently revived one of his artistic dreams with an appearance in John Carpenter’s Halloween revival, portraying a pivotal role alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and facing off against the infamous Michael Myers, and landing a speaking role in the John Travolta racing drama Trading Paint.Deimer revisited his career as a musician and songwriter with the release of his first album And So It Begins. and has spent the last few years relentlessly touring with his impressive band, sharing the stage with major acts including Drowning Pool, TESLA, Skid Row, Buckcherry, Sebastian Bach, and Steel Panther. The multi-talent, who also spearheads his own horror movie franchise “Hellbilly Hollow” as both star and producer, continues to up his game to the next level with every project he does. All in all, Kurt Deimer’s mission is to connect with people – connect with their lives, get to know who they are, and bring them hope – no matter what he’s doing.Kurt Deimer Tour Dates6/27/2026 // Grand Island, NE // The Filling Station - with Blackstone Cherry6/30/2026 // Minneapolis, MN // Zhora Darling7/7/26 // Lexington, MI // Lexington Village Theatre - with Ted Nugent7/8/26 // Lexington, MI // Lexington Village Theatre - with Ted Nugent7/10/26 // Sterling Heights, MI // Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - with Ted Nugent7/12/26 // Huber Heights, OH // Rose Music Center at The Heights - with Ted Nugent7/14/26 // Des Plaines, IL // Des Plaines Theatre - with Ted Nugent7/15/26 // St Charles, IL // The Arcada Theatre - with Ted Nugent7/16/26 // Marion, IL // Marion Cultural and Civic Center - with Ted Nugent7/17/2026 // La Vista, NE // Astro Amp - with Halestorm7/18/2026 // Sioux Falls, SD // Bigs Bar7/23/26 // Nashville, IN // Brown County Music Center - with Ted Nugent7/24/26 // Northfield, OH // Northfield Park Racino - with Ted Nugent8/8/2026 // Sturgis, SD // Full Throttle Saloon8/9/2026 // Sturgis, SD // Full Throttle Saloon

Watch Video for Kurt Deimer "Silent Lucidity" feat. Geoff Tate

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