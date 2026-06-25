Rakuten Viki Brings Filipino Hospitality to Seoul in New Reality Series Kumusta

From inasal to kare-kare, Filipino flavors take center stage as Korean and Filipino stars come together in the heart of Seoul

From inasal to kare-kare, Filipino flavors take center stage as Korean and Filipino stars come together in the heart of Seoul

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rakuten Viki , the global streaming destination for Asian entertainment, has launched Kumusta , a new Korean-Filipino reality series that brings Korean and Filipino celebrities together to introduce Filipino food and culture to audiences in South Korea to celebrate Filipino hospitality, food, and culture through an entertaining cross-cultural experience.South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook, who has built a strong following in the Philippines through hit dramas such as The K2 and the Healer, steps away from his signature action-hero roles to serve as the restaurant's head server. The series showcases a warmer, more playful side of the actor rarely seen on screen, as he navigates cultural differences, builds friendships with his Filipino castmates, and connects with guests through food and hospitality.Kumusta marks the actor’s first variety appearance since his turn in the 2025 revenge thriller The Manipulated.Joining Ji Chang-wook is an acclaimed lineup of Filipino stars, including Jodi Sta. Maria as hall manager, sous chef Janella Salvador, Francine Diaz as head server, and Arci Muñoz, who takes on both kitchen and front-of-house duties. Together, the cast navigates the challenges of running a busy restaurant while sharing Filipino culture with Korean diners.At the heart of the show is celebrated Michelin-starred Filipino chef JP Anglo, who has curated a menu of "blockbuster" Filipino dishes designed to appeal to Korean palates. Featured specialties include inasal, kare-kare, bagoong, lechon, pork sisig, and gising-gising. Staying true to Korean dining traditions, meals are accompanied by Filipino-inspired banchan (Korean side dish) selections such as dilis, atsara, and tokwa't baboy, alongside refreshing signature calamansi juice.The series also welcomes a rotating roster of special guest servers, including Korean actors Seo In-guk, Kim Myung-soo, and Kim Min-seok.Beyond its entertainment value, Kumusta serves as a cultural bridge between the Philippines and South Korea. As Korean content continues to resonate with Filipino audiences, the series creates a rare opportunity to introduce Korean viewers to Filipino cuisine, traditions, and perspectives, while showcasing Filipino talent on an international stage. Through food, hospitality, and shared experiences, Kumusta celebrates the growing cultural connection between the two countries and the power of storytelling to bring people together.The series will stream free on Viki's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service across Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore.Viewers looking for more of Ji Chang-wook can stream his more recent dramas Melting Me Softly and Suspicious Partner, both available now on Viki.###About Rakuten VikiRakuten Viki is a leading global destination for Asian entertainment, attracting audiences worldwide with its extensive library of dramas, variety shows, and exclusive Viki Originals. Reaching over 100 million registered users in 190+ countries and territories, Viki, along with its entertainment news site Soompi, offers its fans unparalleled access to popular and original content. As part of Rakuten Group, Inc., a global powerhouse in e-commerce and internet services, Viki continues to connect K-drama fans around the world.

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