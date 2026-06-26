Uncertainty About the Process Is the Top Barrier to Free Energy Audits, The Energy Savings Group Reports

LA’s leading energy consultancy is showing homeowners that a free energy audit is quick, costs nothing, and delivers results before the next bill arrives.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thousands of LA homeowners qualify for a free home energy audit every year and never schedule one. The barrier is rarely the cost — the audit is free. It is rarely the time — the process takes an hour or less. According to The Energy Savings Group , which has helped more than 6,200 LA-area homeowners collectively save over $217 million in energy costs in the last year alone, the single biggest reason people delay is that they simply do not know what to expect.The company is addressing that barrier directly by outlining what the audit process actually involves — and why most homeowners who go through it describe it as simpler than they anticipated.“We talk to homeowners every day who have been thinking about calling for months,” said the founder of The Energy Savings Group. “When we ask what stopped them, it usually comes down to not knowing what the process looks like. Once they understand how straightforward it is, the hesitation goes away pretty fast.”What the Audit Process InvolvesThe Energy Savings Group conducts the audit in three steps:- A review of utility bills. The company reviews the homeowner’s actual billing history to identify how much energy the household is using, what rate plan it is on, and whether there are patterns pointing to unnecessary costs. Most homeowners have never had anyone look at their bills this closely. Many are surprised by what is already visible on paper.- An assessment of usage. The company takes a closer look at how the home is consuming energy day to day. This is not an invasive inspection. It is a straightforward conversation and walkthrough that identifies where the biggest opportunities for savings exist.- A personalized savings plan. The audit concludes with a specific set of recommendations tailored to that household — not generic tips, and not a pitch for expensive equipment. A practical plan based on what was actually found, what to change, and what the realistic impact on the monthly bill could be.“Three steps, one hour, no obligation,” the founder said. “People expect it to be complicated because their energy bills are complicated. But the audit itself is simple. We do the hard part so the homeowner does not have to.”The company notes that the audit is only the beginning. Once a household has a clear picture of what is driving its energy costs, the savings tend to follow quickly. In many cases, changes to the rate plan alone — something that costs nothing to adjust — produce a noticeable reduction in the very next bill.The company’s data shows that the average LA homeowner leaves approximately $52,000 on the table by going without an audit. That number grows quietly, one bill at a time, until someone finally picks up the phone.“There is nothing to prepare, nothing to fix before the appointment, and nothing to buy afterward,” the founder added. “Just an honest look at what is happening with the bill and what can be done about it. For most people, that conversation is long overdue.”The Energy Savings Group offers free home energy audits year-round to qualifying households across the greater Los Angeles area. The audit takes an hour or less. There is no obligation. And for most homeowners, the savings begin almost immediately.About The Energy Savings GroupThe Energy Savings Group is a Los Angeles-based residential energy consultancy specializing in home energy audits, utility bill analysis, and customized savings strategies. The company has served more than 6,200 homeowners across the greater LA area and helped clients collectively save over $217 million in energy costs. For more information, visit theenergysavingsgroup.com.

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