Young Eden Expands Organic Children's Clothing Collection with the Addition of Makemake Organics

Makemake Organics Now Available at Youngeden.com

Certified Organic Children's Clothing Brand Joins Young Eden's Curated Selection of Trusted Sustainable Products

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Young Eden , the online destination for thoughtfully curated organic and sustainable products for families, today announced the addition of Makemake Organics to its growing collection of premium children's clothing and essentials.The partnership brings Makemake Organics' certified organic apparel and textile products to Young Eden customers seeking safer, more sustainable choices for babies and children.As parents become increasingly mindful of the materials that come into contact with their children's skin, demand for certified organic children's clothing continues to grow. Makemake Organics stands out in the marketplace through its commitment to rigorous third-party certifications, including Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification, OEKO-TEXcertification, and Fair Trade practices throughout its supply chain."At Young Eden, we carefully evaluate every brand we bring into our collection," said Jessica Cooper, Founder of Young Eden. "Makemake Organics aligns beautifully with our mission of helping families discover products that prioritize both children's well-being and environmental responsibility. Their commitment to verified organic materials, transparency, and ethical manufacturing makes them a natural fit for our community."According to Makemake Organics, the company is GOTS certified through the IDFL Laboratory and Institute and maintains organic certification across its products and facilities. The GOTS standard is widely recognized as one of the most comprehensive certifications for organic textiles, evaluating environmental and social criteria throughout the supply chain. Makemake Organics products are also OEKO-TEXcertified, meaning they are tested for harmful substances commonly found in textile manufacturing. Additionally, the brand supports Fair Trade principles that promote worker welfare and responsible production practices.The addition of Makemake Organics reflects Young Eden's continued commitment to offering products that meet high standards for quality, safety, sustainability, and transparency. The collection includes thoughtfully designed organic clothing and textile essentials crafted with soft, durable organic cotton intended for everyday family life.Young Eden serves families seeking alternatives to conventional children's products by curating brands that emphasize organic materials, ethical manufacturing, and environmental stewardship.The Makemake Organics collection is now available at Young Eden at https://www.youngeden.com/collections/makemake-organics About Young EdenYoung Eden is an online marketplace dedicated to helping families discover trusted organic, sustainable, and thoughtfully curated fashion and products for every age. Through careful selection and educational content, Young Eden empowers consumers to make informed purchasing decisions that support healthier families and a healthier planet.For more information, visit https://www.youngeden.com . Follow us @shopyoungedenAbout Makemake OrganicsMakemake Organics is a parent-founded sustainable baby and children's brand dedicated to creating thoughtfully designed organic clothing, bedding, and essentials made with the highest standards of safety and quality. Founded in 2018, the company is committed to using certified organic materials and responsible manufacturing practices that are kinder to children, people, and the planet. Makemake Organics is a GOTS-certified brand (License No. IDFL 010673), with products and facilities certified through IDFL Laboratory and Institute, and products that meet OEKO-TEXstandards for harmful substance testing. Designed in Florida and crafted through trusted manufacturing partners, Makemake Organics offers modern, timeless essentials made from premium organic cotton for babies and children.For more information, visit makemakeorganics.com.

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