Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms collared wolf has crossed I-25

DENVER –

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) biologists have confirmed a collared wolf briefly traveled east of I-25 and through watersheds in Southern Colorado that extend into Pueblo, Otero, and Las Animas Counties, before traveling back west of I-25. This movement was displayed in the monthly wolf activity map that CPW shares with the public every month.

While the monthly activity map provides general information about wolf activity to the public, CPW’s primary avenue for relaying movement to producers is through direct communication by our dedicated field staff.

This activity east of I-25 highlights the broad movements made by dispersing wolves. CPW is in active communication with producers who have known wolf activity near their operations and is coordinating access to conflict minimization resources.

Additional information about CPW’s conflict minimization program can be found in the agency’s Wolf-Livestock Conflict Minimization Program Producer Guide.

Members of the public who believe they have seen a wolf are encouraged to submit a wolf sighting form on CPW’s website. Receiving reports of wolf sightings from the public — especially with high-quality photos or video — is extremely helpful to CPW as the agency monitors and tracks the movement of gray wolves.



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