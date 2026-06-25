Governor Kotek Attends BIO International Convention to Promote Oregon’s Current and Future Strengths in Bioscience Sector

Salem, OR – This week, Governor Tina Kotek traveled to San Diego to attend the BIO International Convention (BIO), the world’s largest biotechnology gathering, where she spoke on two panels to showcase Oregon’s strengths and met with life sciences companies to identify new opportunities for investment, innovation, and job creation.

The trip is part of the Governor’s broader Prosperity Roadmap strategy to accelerate economic growth by helping Oregon’s key industries expand, strengthening the state’s competitive advantages, and positioning Oregon as a premier destination for companies looking to innovate and grow.

“For decades, Oregon has been home to a flourishing life sciences ecosystem,” Governor Kotek said. “Now, it’s about scaling up to the next level and ensuring that firms around the globe understand the plug-and-play infrastructure and world-class talent and opportunities that we’re continuing to accelerate here in Oregon.”

The trip included meetings with bioscience firms and trade organizations to better understand how Oregon can strengthen its position for economic opportunity and grow research and development, increase job creation, and strengthen the discovery-to-second-stage business development continuum. The Governor’s Office and Business Oregon partnered with Oregon Life Sciences to have a strong presence among other states, hosting its own pavilion on the convention’s exhibition floor. Governor Kotek also participated in two panel discussions at the conference, highlighting Oregon’s unique position as a leader in bioscience through a top-tier talent pipeline, research and innovation hubs, and competitive incentives that support expansion and recruitment in the state.

“Oregon stands out as a premier facilitator of the life sciences sector, blending world-class research institutions, a highly skilled workforce, and an exceptional quality of life," said Fritz Bittenbender, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs & Access for Genentech, as well as the current Board Chair of BIO. "The state has been a committed partner to this industry, and we’re looking forward to seeing life sciences continue to flourish here for generations to come.”

Oregon is a national leader in the bioscience/life sciences industry, with global firms like Genentech, Thermo Fisher, and Lonza having notable presence in the state. In 2023, the sector generated a total economic impact of $21.2 billion in Oregon, supporting nearly 75,000 jobs and 2,500 businesses statewide and contributing $5.6 billion in exports. Oregon continues to stand out as a global leader in bioscience innovation. Oregon is on an upward trajectory because of significant philanthropic investment by Phil and Penny Knight over the last decade, specifically the Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) and the Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact at the University of Oregon, and by NVIDIA founders Jensen and Lori Huang through their vision of establishing supercomputing resources at the Huang Collaborative Innovation Complex at Oregon State University.

The Governor’s Office is participating in the Life Sciences Competitiveness Task Force, convened by lawmakers and industry leaders, with the goal of preparing legislative proposals for the 2027 session.

Governor Kotek unveiled her Prosperity Roadmap in December 2025 to achieve three broad goals: retain and grow Oregon businesses, catalyze living-wage job creation, and accelerate Oregon’s economic growth. She has since introduced and passed legislation to catalyze business growth through permitting streamlining and other tools, established the Governor's Prosperity Council to advise her on near- and long-term strategies to accelerate Oregon’s economy, and launched a trade desk to help companies looking to grow in Oregon or expand exports abroad.

The Governor’s participation at BIO builds on that work, advancing Oregon’s efforts to strengthen strategic industry sectors, deepen relationships with global innovators, and create the conditions for more family-wage jobs and long-term economic prosperity across the state.

For photos from the convention, see here.