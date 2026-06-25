AIFO Unveils Strategic Partner Program With Upfront Fees, Revenue Sharing and Growth Incentives

New initiative offers upfront fees, revenue sharing, sponsorships, and growth incentives for affiliates, publishers, networks, and strategic partners.

At AIFO, we believe strong partners deserve more flexibility.” — AIFO Spokesperson

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIFO , an AI-powered proprietary trading platform, today announced the launch of its Strategic Partner Program , a new partnership initiative designed to help affiliates, introducing brokers (IBs), review platforms, SEO publishers, listing websites, affiliate networks, trading portals, and growth partners build scalable and predictable revenue streams within the rapidly expanding prop trading industry.While most prop firm affiliate programs rely exclusively on commission-based compensation, AIFO is taking a different approach by introducing flexible partnership models that may include upfront partnership fees, monthly sponsorship agreements, revenue sharing, and customized hybrid commercial structures.The program is designed to support partners ranging from independent publishers and community operators to established affiliate businesses, media platforms, traffic networks, and broker partners."Many affiliates, publishers, and growth partners have told us the same thing: revenue share alone doesn't always provide the predictability needed to invest confidently in growth," said an AIFO spokesperson."At AIFO, we believe strong partners deserve more flexibility. That's why we're prepared to support qualified partners with upfront commercial agreements, hybrid compensation models, and long-term revenue opportunities. We want to build partnerships that create sustainable value for both sides."Unlike traditional affiliate programs that focus solely on commission percentages, the AIFO Strategic Partner Program is designed to accommodate different business models, traffic sources, and growth strategies.Qualified partners may be eligible for:* Upfront Partnership Fees* Monthly Sponsorship Agreements* Revenue Share Partnerships* Hybrid Compensation Models (Upfront Payments + Revenue Share)* Dedicated Growth Budgets for Strategic Partners* Exclusive Promotional Campaigns and Partner Offers* Customized Commercial Arrangements Based on Traffic Quality and Performance* Dedicated Partnership Management and Fast Approval Processes* Migration Support for Partners Currently Working with Other Prop Trading BrandsAIFO is actively seeking partnerships with:* Affiliate Marketers* Affiliate Networks* Introducing Brokers (IBs)* Review & Comparison Platforms* Prop Firm Listing Websites* SEO Publishers* Trading Portals* Coupon & Deal Websites* Trading Communities* Trading Academies* Strategic Growth Agencies* Financial Media & Industry PublishersThe company believes that the next phase of growth within the prop trading industry will be driven by strategic distribution partnerships, trusted industry platforms, and performance-focused acquisition networks rather than relying solely on traditional advertising channels.As a new entrant in the prop trading sector, AIFO sees a unique opportunity to work closely with early partners and provide commercial flexibility that is often difficult to secure with larger, more established brands."We understand that many successful affiliates, publishers, and networks have already built valuable businesses within this industry," the spokesperson added. "Our objective is not to replace what they have built elsewhere, but to offer a partner-first environment where ambitious operators can access greater flexibility, direct collaboration, and meaningful growth incentives. For the right partners, we're prepared to invest early, move quickly, and build long-term relationships."Applications for the AIFO Strategic Partner Program are now open.About AIFOAIFO is an AI-powered proprietary trading platform focused on helping traders access funded trading opportunities through technology-driven evaluation programs and trader development tools. By combining prop trading, AI-assisted trading support, and strategic growth partnerships, AIFO aims to build a sustainable ecosystem that creates long-term value for both traders and partners.For more information, visit AIFO.com.

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