Lyten 3D Printing Filament Now Available Through 3DSHQ, an Official Lyten Reseller

Lyten 3D Printing Filament

3DSHQ is a great partner to help bring that performance to more engineers, designers, and professional users.” — Bryce Anzelmo

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lyten, the supermaterial applications company and manufacturer of high-performance 3D printing filament, today announced that Lyten PA1205 filament is now available through 3DSHQ, an official Lyten reseller.

The announcement follows 3DSHQ’s first stocking order of Lyten filament and expands customer access to PA1205, a nylon-based additive manufacturing material reinforced with Lyten 3D Graphene™.

“Making Lyten PA1205 available through 3DSHQ is an important step in expanding access to our advanced 3D printing materials,” said Bryce Anzelmo, VP of Composites at Lyten. “PA1205 was developed to bring a breakthrough level of strength, toughness, and printability to nylon-based additive manufacturing. 3DSHQ is a great partner to help bring that performance to more engineers, designers, and professional users.”

Lyten PA1205 filament is manufactured with proprietary Lyten 3D Graphene™ for demanding applications where strength, toughness, heat resistance, print quality, and weight all matter. Lyten PA1205 delivers stronger structural performance across the X, Y, and Z axes, helping address one of the longstanding limitations of 3D printed parts: Z-axis strength.

“These enhanced capabilities make PA1205 a strong fit for motorsports, aerospace, robotics, UAV, and industrial applications where parts need to perform in demanding real-world environments,” said Anzelmo.

3DSHQ joins Lyten’s growing network of authorized resellers, making it easier for customers to purchase, test, and deploy the material for high-performance 3D printed parts, prototypes, fixtures, tooling, and end-use components. Based in St. Charles, Missouri, 3DSHQ serves makers, educators, and businesses with 3D printers, filament, supplies, training, and technical support.

For more information about Lyten PA1205 filament visit https://lyten.com/ or to purchase through 3DSHQ, visit https://www.3dshq.com/

About Lyten

Founded in 2015, Lyten is a supermaterials company and the global leader in lithium-sulfur batteries and advanced 3D Graphene™ materials. Lyten holds more than 1,000 granted or pending patents and has developed products across lithium-sulfur batteries, advanced composites, sensors, adhesives, concrete, and additive manufacturing materials.

Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Lyten is privately held, with more than $625 million in equity investment. Investors include Stellantis, FedEx, Honeywell, Prime Movers Lab, and the European Investment Fund. Lyten has been recognized as Fast Company’s #8 Most Innovative Energy Company and named one of America’s Top Green Technology Companies by TIME in 2024, 2025, and 2026. In 2025, Lyten was also named to Silicon Valley Defense Journal’s Top 100 National Security Companies for the third consecutive year.

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