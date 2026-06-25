MR. 1204 Announces New Single "Why You Mad" Under New Rocstar & ada/Warner Music Group Distribution Deal

This release represents growth, elevation, and the next phase of my journey,” — MR. 1204

WEST MICHIGAN, MI, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip-hop artist, entrepreneur, and Phat Boi Records co-founder MR. 1204 (Tamar Porter) is officially entering a new chapter in his career with the release of his highly anticipated single, "Why You Mad," available worldwide on August 7, 2026. The release marks his first official single distributed through a new partnership with Rocstar & ada/Warner Music Group, signaling a major milestone for the independent artist who has steadily built a powerful movement from West Michigan.

Following the breakout success of his viral anthem "Room 1204," MR. 1204 has become one of the Midwest's most talked-about independent hip-hop artists. The record generated significant online buzz through a series of captivating one-mic performances featured on major hip-hop platforms including From The Block and Auntie's House, introducing his talent to audiences and industry tastemakers nationwide.

"Why You Mad" serves as the next evolution of the MR.1204 brand and sound. Packed with his signature formula of infectious hooks, polished production, smooth delivery, and undeniable energy, the single is poised to become another fan favorite while introducing new listeners to his growing catalog.

"This release represents growth, elevation, and the next phase of my journey," says MR. 1204. "The support from Rocstar & ada/Warner Music Group validates the work we've been putting in independently for years. This is just the beginning."

While many artists from Michigan often find themselves overshadowed by the nationally recognized Detroit music scene, MR. 1204 has carved out a unique lane representing West Michigan. Operating in a region traditionally lacking resources and major platforms for independent hip-hop artists, he has built his career through persistence, business acumen, and a commitment to delivering quality music and performances.

As owner of Phat Boi Records, MR. 1204 has successfully balanced artistry with entrepreneurship, leading to notable collaborations, high-profile performances, and increasing recognition across the industry. His ability to navigate the music business independently has made him a standout figure among Midwest artists and positioned him for continued growth on a national level.

The release of "Why You Mad" is expected to set the stage for an even bigger second half of 2026 as MR. 1204 leverages his new major-distribution partnership to expand his reach. Fans can also look forward to the official music video, premiering the same day as the single release.

With momentum building and industry attention growing, "Why You Mad" arrives at the perfect moment to solidify MR. 1204's place as one of the Midwest's rising hip-hop forces.

"Why You Mad" will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning August 7, 2026.

About MR. 1204

Michigan native Tamar "MR. 1204" Porter is a force in modern hip-hop. Known for his lyrical ability, commanding stage presence, and entrepreneurial mindset, MR. 1204 has established himself as one of the Midwest's leading independent artists. As co-owner of Phat Boi Records, he has built a respected brand through strategic business moves, high-profile performances, and a growing catalog of impactful music. His breakout single "Room 1204" introduced his talent to a broader audience, paving the way for his next chapter through Rocstar & ada/Warner Music Group distribution.

For Media Inquiries, Interviews, and Booking:

Phat Boi Records

Robert Roundtree, CEO

Phone: 231-672-0093

Tamar "MR. 1204" Porter, CEO

Phone: 231-557-2279

Website: [www.mr1204.com](http://www.mr1204.com)

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