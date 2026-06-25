What they’re saying: Leaders thankful for continued resources to help Los Angeles fire survivors

“This is a sigh of relief for thousands of homeowners and renters who lost their homes in the LA Fires last year. This extension is critical to ensure folks are able to maintain temporary housing. It is critical that we continue to recognize the needs of our communities as they rebuild their lives.”

Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón

“Survivors of the Los Angeles firestorms have shown incredible strength. FEMA’s decision to extend disaster assistance keeps a critical lifeline in place for the families still fighting to rebuild their lives. The California Assembly and our L.A. members will keep showing up for Angelenos until the job is done.”

Speaker of the Assembly Robert Rivas

“This is a critical lifeline for the thousands of families across Los Angeles who are still recovering from the devastating fires last year. Rebuilding from a disaster of this magnitude takes time and resources, and survivors continue to need housing and financial assistance for their effort to return home. I’m grateful Governor Newsom has continued to prioritize this recovery and thank FEMA for recognizing the support wildfire survivors still need across our communities.”

Senator Ben Allen (D–Pacific Palisades)

“I’m grateful for FEMA’s extension of critical disaster assistance. For the fire survivors who remain displaced and continue to struggle throughout their recovery process, the additional financial assistance will provide essential resources that families have needed throughout these past 18 months. This is a major step towards helping survivors while reconstruction and long-term recovery continue.”

Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D–Pasadena)

“This extension by FEMA is essential. Fire victims are still facing incredible uncertainty about where they are going to live and how they are going to pay their mortgages. Continuing this program will allow the victims to focus on what matters most – rebuilding their lives.”

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D–Thousand Oaks)

“Wildfire survivors are desperate for relief amid the rising costs of rebuilding and delayed insurance payouts, which is why I requested additional assistance from FEMA in February of this year. This extended relief provides a stopgap for the people of Altadena while we wait for billions more in wildfire recovery funds from the federal administration. Thank you to Governor Newsom and my colleagues representing Los Angeles wildfire survivors for standing together to secure this relief.”

Assemblymember John Harabedian (D–Pasadena)

“The extension of FEMA’s Individual Assistance program provides much-needed breathing room for families who are still navigating the long road to recovery after the devastating wildfires. I appreciate our state and federal partners for recognizing that recovery does not happen on a fixed timeline and for ensuring survivors continue to have access to critical resources and support.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger

“Families who lost everything should not be forced to choose between rebuilding and having a roof over their heads. Thanks to the advocacy of Governor Newsom, Los Angeles County, and our local partners, FEMA’s extension of housing assistance will provide critical stability for survivors as they navigate insurance challenges and recovery. We will continue to meet people where they are and ensure no one is left behind as our communities rebuild.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath

“We are grateful to FEMA for approving this critical extension of housing assistance for wildfire survivors. Palisadians continue to face significant financial hardship, and this support will help ease the burden. I thank Governor Newsom and our state and federal partners for their strong collaboration and advocacy. We will continue working together to ensure wildfire survivors receive the support they need here at home, in Sacramento, and in Washington.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

“I am grateful for FEMA’s decision to extend the individual assistance deadlines for Palisades Fire survivors who still face recovery delays. It stands as a lifeline for survivors trying to piece their lives back together. There is still so much we need to do to get this community home, but this is a vital step.”

Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park

“I commend FEMA for approving California’s request to extend the Individuals and Households Program (IHP) that provides direct housing and other needs assistance to survivors of the Los Angeles Fires, including the Eaton Fire that devastated my district. As Altadena and Pasadena continue to rebuild from the Eaton Fire, this critical extension will ensure that homeowners and renters have the financial and housing support they need during their recovery. The continued need for today’s extension underscores the importance of delivering on Governor Newsom’s disaster supplemental funding request that will finally support our long-term recovery and provide the assistance necessary for survivors to rebuild and return home.”

Rep. Judy Chu (CA–28)

“FEMA’s approval of California’s request for additional time for wildfire survivors to receive financial assistance is welcome news. The recovery from the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires is ongoing, and it is appropriate that the federal government extend assistance to homeowners and renters as they rebuild their communities and their lives. The next step is for the federal government to finally approve Governor Newsom’s request for additional federal aid for the fire recovery, including supplemental funds for underinsured homeowners to rebuild and increasing the amounts that survivors may borrow.”

Rep. Brad Sherman (CA–32)

“This extension is welcome news for Los Angeles fire survivors and an important acknowledgment that recovery from a disaster of this scale takes time. We are grateful to Governor Newsom, FEMA, and our federal, state, and local partners for working together to secure this extension and provide families with support as they navigate an extraordinarily difficult recovery. While this is a meaningful step forward, much work remains. Two in three survivors remain displaced, facing significant financial gaps and uncertainty about the future. Continued partnership across all levels of government will be essential to help communities rebuild, recover, and restore what was lost in the Eaton and Palisades fires.”

Department of Angels Director Christine Kwon