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Stay Updated on the New World Screwworm

The New World screwworm is a parasitic fly that lays eggs in fresh wounds or openings of warm-blooded animals. Once hatched, the larvae feed on living tissue, causing severe damage, secondary infections and, if untreated, death. This invasive pest poses a significant threat to livestock, wildlife, pets and, in rare cases, people, making early detection and rapid response essential.

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Stay Updated on the New World Screwworm

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