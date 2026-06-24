Commissioner James Brown Secures Nearly $60,000 in Additional Funding for Montana Securities Fraud Restitution Fund Through Enforcement Settlements

June 24, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE HELENA, Mont. — Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance James Brown announced that due to a series of enforcement settlements reached with entities that failed to properly file required notices of business activity in Montana, some $60,000 has been added in 2026 to Montana’s Securities Fraud Restitution Assistance Fund. The Securities Fraud Restitution Assistance Fund provides financial assistance to Montana residents harmed in cases prosecuted or administered by the Commissioner’s Securities Division, or in cases initiated by the division and referred for further action. Montana is one of just six states with such a fund. “As fraud cases increase in Montana, it’s critical that we maintain a strong restitution fund to help victims begin to put their lives back together after they are defrauded,” Commissioner Brown said. “We will continue using every enforcement tool available to hold bad actors accountable and protect Montana investors.” Commissioner Brown has secured $59,900 across nine settlement agreements so far in 2026. In addition to financial contributions, the agreements require parties to review and strengthen internal compliance processes, ensure timely and complete filings, and provide updated contact and filer information to the Commissioner’s office. Montanans harmed by fraudsters received $55,786 in restitution from the fund in the first quarter of this year. Recommendations for additional restitution will be made in July. These enforcement actions reinforce Montana’s commitment to protecting investors and deterring future violations of securities laws. To apply for assistance through the securities fraud restitution fund, download and complete the application form HERE. ###

840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601

(main fax) 406.444.3413 I (securities fax) 406.444.5558

(insurance consumer services fax) 406.444.1980 I (legal fax) 406.444.3499

(phone) 800.332.6148 or 406.444.2040 I (email) csi@mt.gov I (web) www.csimt.gov

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