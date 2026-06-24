From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 06/19/2026

Southwest view - exterior wall finish installation is underway. South turning lane - sidewalk and gutter work have been completed. Second floor - insulation an drywall installation are progressing. Main entrance - drywall finishing and plaster work is ongoing. Courtyard - wall panel installation has commenced.



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