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From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 06/19/2026

Southwest view - exterior wall finish installation is underwaySouthwest view - exterior wall finish installation is underway.

South turning lane - sidewalk and gutter work have been completed

South turning lane - sidewalk and gutter work have been completed.

Second floor - insulation an drywall installation are progressingSecond floor - insulation an drywall installation are progressing.

Main entrance - drywall finishing and plaster work is ongoingMain entrance - drywall finishing and plaster work is ongoing.

Courtyard - wall panel installation has commenced

Courtyard - wall panel installation has commenced.


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From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 06/19/2026

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