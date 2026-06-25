Governor Morrisey Announces Arrival of America250 Wheel at State Capitol ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced that construction of the America250 Wheel will begin Thursday, June 25, at the State Capitol Complex, marking a major milestone in preparations for West Virginia's Capital City Celebration honoring America's 250th anniversary.

"The America250 Wheel will provide a one-of-a-kind experience for West Virginians and visitors from across the country as we celebrate our nation's 250th birthday," said Governor Morrisey. "This attraction is just one example of the exciting events planned as we honor our history, celebrate our freedoms, and showcase everything that makes West Virginia special."

Media are invited to cover the wheel's arrival and construction beginning at 8:00 a.m. Thursday at the State Capitol Complex. Load-in is expected to occur between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., with construction activities beginning immediately afterward.

The America250 Wheel, the world's tallest portable Ferris Wheel, will serve as a centerpiece of the state's four-day celebration scheduled for July 2-5 in Charleston. Standing 230 feet tall and offering views stretching up to 14 miles from the top, the wheel features 45 gondolas, each representing a U.S. president and capable of seating six riders. The attraction can accommodate up to 1,600 guests per hour. At night, a 256-color LED lighting system will transform the wheel into a prominent feature of the Charleston skyline.