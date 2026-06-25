Governor Morrisey Declares State of Emergency for Boone, Logan, and Raleigh Counties ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey has declared a State of Emergency for Boone, Logan, and Raleigh counties following severe storms, flash flooding, and landslides that impacted communities across southern West Virginia.

"Protecting the safety of West Virginians remains our top priority," said Governor Morrisey. "My administration is working closely with local officials and emergency personnel to ensure affected communities have the resources they need as recovery efforts continue."

Beginning on June 22, a series of slow-moving storm systems produced damaging winds and heavy rainfall across the region. In some locations, rainfall totals exceeded six inches, overwhelming waterways, drainage systems, and transportation infrastructure. Throughout the evening of June 23, and into this morning, new reports of damage to homes, businesses, roads, bridges, and other property were communicated to the state.

State officials have been working with county commissioners, emergency managers, first responders, and local leaders to assess conditions on the ground as additional reports of flooding and storm damage have continued to emerge. Based on those assessments and the evolving needs identified by local officials, Governor Morrisey determined that a State of Emergency declaration was warranted.

Governor Morrisey has ordered personnel and resources to prepare to mobilize and respond to any emergency that may develop and has delegated certain administrative powers to the Director of the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to facilitate the provision of essential emergency services. State agencies, including the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, Division of Highways, and West Virginia National Guard, remain engaged in response and recovery efforts and are coordinating closely with local officials.

Residents are encouraged to remain alert, monitor local weather conditions, and follow instructions from local emergency management officials. Additional information will be provided as damage assessments and recovery operations continue.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless terminated earlier by the Governor.