Governor Morrisey Announces $2.4 Million Investment to Expand Worksite Clinics Across West Virginia ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced a $2.4 million investment to expand access to worksite-based healthcare services across West Virginia. Through the state's Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), the funding will expand employer-based health services and strengthen workforce participation as part of the Health to Prosperity (HTP) initiative. With this announcement, total funding opportunities and implementation initiatives under RHTP now exceed $88.5 million.

"A stronger workforce starts with a healthier workforce," said Governor Morrisey. "Too many West Virginians leave the workforce or struggle to stay employed because manageable health conditions go untreated. By bringing preventive care and occupational health services closer to where people work, we're helping people stay healthier, remain on the job, and strengthening our workforce at the same time."

The funding will support organizations with experience operating employer-based or occupational health models to design, launch, and scale worksite clinics across the state. These clinics will deliver services that prioritize prevention, early intervention, and care coordination for common chronic conditions that frequently interfere with employment, including, but not limited to, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, musculoskeletal conditions, and substance use disorder.

Grantees will be required to stand up new or expanded clinic services on an accelerated timeline, with initial operations expected within 90 days of award. Programs should focus on stabilizing employee health, improving functional ability to perform job duties, and reducing avoidable work disruptions caused by unmanaged health conditions.

Worksite clinics supported through this initiative are intended to provide a mix of services, including:

● Preventive screenings and health risk assessments

● Occupational health services and work readiness support

● Care coordination and referrals to primary care, behavioral health, and recovery services

● Targeted support for managing chronic conditions that impact workforce participation

“For many West Virginians, health challenges can disrupt their ability to stay employed,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Arvin Singh. “This effort connects healthcare and employment in a practical way, ensuring individuals have access to the services they need to remain healthy, productive, and on the job.”

The program emphasizes scalable, sustainable models that can expand across employers and communities over time, with a long-term focus on strengthening employer-supported health infrastructure, particularly in rural and high-need areas.

Eligible applicants may access the active solicitation through the state’s procurement and grants management system at wvOASIS.gov. Interested organizations are encouraged to review the full material packet for detailed eligibility requirements, submission instructions, and key deadlines. Additional information will be shared through an upcoming AFA release webinar.

This press release is supported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of the financial assistance award totaling $199,476,098.72 with 100% funded by CMS HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.