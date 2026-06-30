Jennifer Thayer Group Expands St. Petersburg Luxury Real Estate Team with Two Seasoned Professionals

Top-producing Tampa Bay luxury real estate team strengthens expertise in waterfront homes, luxury condominiums, and relocation services.

Today's buyers want an advisor who understands both the development process and the lifestyle these properties offer, and I look forward to bringing that expertise to Jennifer Thayer Group.” — Stacy Vick

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., JUNE 25, 2026 — Jennifer Thayer Group , one of Tampa Bay's leading luxury real estate teams, today announced the addition of two accomplished real estate professionals, Dawn Bournand and Stacy Vick, further expanding the team's expertise across St. Petersburg's luxury waterfront, historic, and condominium markets.The strategic growth comes as demand for St. Petersburg luxury real estate continues to evolve, with buyers seeking trusted local advisors who understand the unique dynamics of neighborhoods including Snell Isle, Venetian Isles, Historic Old Northeast, Downtown St. Petersburg, and the surrounding waterfront communities.As luxury condominium sales and high-end waterfront transactions continue to attract buyers relocating from New York, Chicago, California, and international markets, Jennifer Thayer Group is investing in specialized expertise to better serve the region's growing luxury clientele."St. Petersburg is attracting more sophisticated luxury buyers than ever before, and they expect more than a transaction, they expect strategic guidance and local expertise," said Jennifer Thayer, Founder of Jennifer Thayer Group. "Dawn brings a rare combination of fourth-generation St. Petersburg roots and international experience that resonates with relocation clients, while Stacy's decade with Kolter Urban gives our buyers unrivaled insight into the luxury condominium market. Together, they strengthen our ability to deliver an exceptional client experience." "International Relocation Expertise Meets Deep Local KnowledgeDawn Bournand joins Jennifer Thayer Group with a unique blend of international business experience, strategic marketing expertise, and lifelong ties to St. Petersburg. A fourth-generation St. Petersburg native fluent in both English and French, Bournand spent more than two decades living and working in Paris before returning to Tampa Bay to build a successful real estate career. Since becoming a licensed Realtor, she has generated more than $36 million in career sales volume while helping both local and relocating buyers navigate the Florida luxury market. Her understanding of international lifestyles and relocation challenges makes her uniquely positioned to serve the increasing number of out-of-state and global buyers choosing St. Petersburg as their next home."Having spent much of my life between St. Pete and Paris, I understand both the lifestyle people are leaving behind and the extraordinary opportunities they discover here," said Bournand. "I'm proud to join a team that shares my commitment to personalized service and helping clients find not just a home, but a community."Expanding Luxury Condominium and New Construction ExpertiseStacy Vick brings more than 20 years of real estate experience to Jennifer Thayer Group, including over a decade with Kolter Urban, the developer behind some of Downtown St. Petersburg's most iconic luxury condominium residences, including Saltaire, ONE St. Petersburg, and Art House.Working directly with purchasers throughout the development process, Stacy developed deep expertise in luxury new construction, guiding buyers through everything from contract and design selections to construction milestones, amenity planning, and closing. Her firsthand knowledge of Downtown St. Petersburg's premier condominium market provides clients with a unique perspective on both the ownership experience and the evolving luxury lifestyle that continues to shape the city's skyline.Her background provides clients with exceptional insight into one of the fastest-growing sectors of the Tampa Bay real estate market: luxury condominium living."Downtown St. Petersburg's transformation into one of Florida's premier luxury condo destinations has been remarkable," said Vick. "Today's buyers want an advisor who understands both the development process and the lifestyle these properties offer, and I look forward to bringing that expertise to Jennifer Thayer Group."Meeting the Growing Demand for St. Petersburg Luxury Real EstateJennifer Thayer Group specializes in luxury waterfront homes, historic estates, luxury condominiums, and relocation services throughout St. Petersburg and the greater Tampa Bay region. Led by Jennifer Thayer, who has closed more than $750 million in real estate sales since 2018 and consistently ranks among the top 1% of agents in the region, the team serves buyers and sellers across some of Florida's most desirable neighborhoods, including Snell Isle, Venetian Isles, Historic Old Northeast, and Downtown St. Petersburg's premier luxury high-rise communities.The addition of Bournand and Vick reflects the firm's continued investment in providing highly specialized expertise for luxury buyers and sellers seeking a deeper level of market knowledge and personalized representation. From historic homes and waterfront estates to premier downtown condominium residences, the expanded team offers specialized guidance across every major segment of the St. Petersburg luxury market.Buyers and sellers seeking information about the St. Petersburg luxury real estate market can visit JenniferThayerGroup.com to schedule a confidential consultation.About Jennifer Thayer GroupJennifer Thayer Group is a top-producing luxury real estate team serving St. Petersburg, Florida, and the greater Tampa Bay region. The team specializes in luxury waterfront homes, historic neighborhoods, luxury condominiums, and relocation services, helping buyers and sellers navigate one of Florida's most desirable real estate markets with personalized service and local expertise.Media ContactCourtney ZentzK&C Consulting for Jennifer Thayer Group

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