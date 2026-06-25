Coach Al Franco Announces Warzone Boxing Club Ownership Transition

From left to right: Michael “Coach Mike” Franco, Coach Al Franco, and Daniel “Twitch” Franco at Warzone Boxing Club in Upland, California, as the Franco family begins the next chapter of Warzone Boxing Club leadership. Coach Al Franco Boxing represents Coach Al Franco’s continued work in private boxing training, men’s boxing classes, and advanced fighter development.

After 29 years, Coach Al Franco steps back from daily Warzone operations as sons Michael and Daniel Franco lead Rialto and Upland.

This is not me walking away from Warzone. This is the next phase of Warzone. My sons have earned their place as leaders, and I will continue developing fighters through Coach Al Franco Boxing.” — Coach Al Franco

UPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warzone Boxing Club , one of Southern California’s most established boxing programs, today announced a landmark ownership transition. After founding Warzone Boxing Club in 1997 and developing it into a cornerstone of boxing in the Inland Empire, Coach Al Franco is stepping away from daily operations and passing ownership responsibilities to his sons, Michael “Coach Mike” Franco and Daniel “Twitch” Franco.Coach Al Franco will no longer be involved in the day-to-day management, operations, staffing, membership decisions, or business administration of Warzone Boxing Club. His role moving forward will be limited to serving as an advisor to his sons as they lead their respective locations. Coach Al will now focus his active coaching work through Coach Al Franco Boxing , including private boxing training , men’s boxing classes, and advanced development for elite amateurs, professional boxers, and MMA fighters in Orange County CA.The transition marks a defining new chapter for Warzone while preserving the structure, standards, and boxing culture that have defined the gym since its founding. Coach Michael Franco will continue leading the Rialto location, while Coach Daniel Franco will continue leading the Upland location. Both sons grew up inside the Warzone system, competed as amateur and professional fighters, and have been deeply embedded in the daily coaching and development of fighters, youth athletes, adults, and private clients for years.“This is not me walking away from Warzone,” said Coach Al Franco, Founder of Warzone Boxing Club. “This is the next phase of Warzone. My sons have earned their place as leaders. They understand the system, the standards, the culture, and the responsibility that comes with carrying this name forward.”Warzone Boxing Club was built on fundamentals, discipline, and real fighter development. Over nearly three decades, the program has trained beginners, amateurs, professionals, youth athletes, law enforcement, and veterans, earning a reputation throughout Southern California for no-gimmicks instruction and a proven track record that includes multiple national, international, and world amateur champions, as well as professional titleholders.The Franco family legacy runs deep inside Warzone. Michael “Lil Warrior” Franco captured a version of the WBC title as a professional, while Daniel “Twitch” Franco earned an IBF/USBA title during his career. Both were developed through the same Warzone system they now lead, making this as much a family story as a business transition.Coach Al’s advisory role will be limited to supporting his sons when needed. He will not be involved in daily operational decisions at either Warzone location. His coaching focus will continue separately through Coach Al Franco Boxing in Orange County, where he works with private clients, advanced athletes, elite amateurs, professional fighters, and MMA fighters.Among those Coach Al continues to work with is Daniel “Chucky” Barrera, who compiled a 99–3 amateur record, became a four-time medalist, held the No. 1 amateur ranking in the United States for five consecutive years, and is now competing as a professional boxer. Coach Al is also developing Sergio Romero, who with only 15 amateur bouts captured the 2025 National PAL Championship in the open division and won back-to-back Junior Olympic titles in the open category in 2025 and 2026.“Both of my sons know what this gym means to people,” Coach Al said. “Warzone was never just about workouts. It was about teaching people how to box the right way, how to carry themselves, how to handle pressure, and how to grow through the process.”Both Warzone locations will continue offering structured training for youth, adults, beginners, amateur boxers, and professional fighters, with full continuity for current members and a clear path for the program’s next generation of growth.“This gym has been my life’s work,” Coach Al said. “But part of building something right is knowing when the next generation is ready. Michael and Daniel are ready. They have lived this, fought through this, coached through this, and earned it.”As Warzone Boxing Club enters its next chapter, the mission remains the same: real boxing, experienced coaching, and a commitment to developing every student the right way.ABOUT WARZONE BOXING CLUBWarzone Boxing Club was founded in 1997 by Coach Al Franco and has grown into one of the most recognized boxing programs in the Inland Empire. With locations in Upland and Rialto, California, Warzone provides structured boxing training for youth, adults, beginners, amateur boxers, professional fighters, and private clients. The gym is known for experienced coaches, competitive development, and a strong history of producing high-level amateur and professional talent.

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