Home Newsroom AG Labrador Announces Man in Canyon County Sentenced to Indeterminate Life in Prison for Distributing Child Pornography

BOISE, ID — Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced that Daniel Whiteley, 47, was sentenced to 40 years fixed and life indeterminate for distributing sexually exploitative material with sentencing enhancements for being a persistent violator and registered sex offender. The distribution of sexually exploitative material is a felony that, without enhancements, is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Whiteley was sentenced on June 8, 2026, by District Judge Cheri C. Copsey.



“This is exactly the kind of predator who has no business walking free in our communities,” said Attorney General Labrador. “Every file on that laptop was a real child being abused. My office will keep working with local law enforcement to find these criminals, build strong cases, and put them away for as long as the law allows.”

According to court records, the investigation into Whiteley started after the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip was generated by a popular social media platform and indicated that a user—subsequently identified as Whiteley—shared child sexual abuse material with another user via direct messaging. Whiteley’s bio on the social media platform read: “46-year-old single m[ale] from Idaho, just another dirty old man perv.” Investigators learned that Whiteley was a registered sex offender.



Law enforcement obtained and executed a search warrant for Whiteley’s residence. Upon entering the residence, law enforcement saw Whiteley come out of a room where officers found a recently broken laptop. A digital forensic analysis of the laptop located over 1,000 files of child sexual abuse material. The children in the files ranged from approximately two years old to teenagers and many were being sexually abused by adults.

Judge Copsey sentenced Whiteley to a unified sentence of life with 40 years fixed. The judge found that Whiteley is not amenable to treatment, citing particular concern with the number of files found on Whiteley’s computer and his lack of accountability.

The investigation was led by Curtis Carper, a detective with the Nampa Police Department formerly assigned to the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit. Detective Carper and the Nampa Police Department were assisted by the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and investigators with the Idaho Office of the Attorney General. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Denise Monn and (former) Deputy Attorney General James Haws.