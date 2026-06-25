Chairman Latta Delivers Opening Statement at Subcommittee on Energy Markup to Protect Americans from Higher Electricity Prices

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Bob Latta (OH-05), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy, delivered the following opening statement at today’s markup of eight bills.

Subcommittee Chairman Latta’s opening statement as prepared for delivery:

“Welcome to today’s subcommittee markup to consider eight bills to lower costs for households and promote innovation in our electric sector while ensuring the U.S. remains in pole position to win the race with Communist China for AI development.

“The legislation before our subcommittee is the culmination of extensive regular order process to ensure sufficient public input and technical assistance.

“Throughout this Congress, witnesses before our subcommittee have made things crystal clear:

Our nation is in the midst of a concerning reliability crisis;

Affordability challenges are straining household budgets; and

Our electric sector must meet the moment to ensure our country can compete and win in the next generation economy.

“These pillars have been our North Star.

“Today, we are taking action to improve the daily lives of everyday American families.

“Importantly, H.R. 9340, the Ratepayer Protection Act, introduced by my colleague from Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, seeks to ensure that costs associated with rapid load growth are not placed on the backs of captive ratepayers.

“This concept is simple – hardworking American households should not foot the bill for the costs that are caused by growing electricity demand from large energy users.

“Using a light touch, targeted, and forward-looking approach, H.R. 9340 provides direction to state utility Commissions to establish large load tariffs that can methodically fuel investment into job creating industries while protecting households from picking up the tab.

“Our electric grid needs additional capacity, and fast, yet transmission costs have increased dramatically in the 21st century while fuel and generation costs have plummeted.

“The cheapest transmission line is the one you don’t have to build.

“H.R. 6633, the High Capacity Grid Act, sponsored by my colleague from North Dakota’s At Large Congressional District, will enhance our bulk power system with advanced conductors that have a higher carrying capacity.

“To usher in a modernized electric system, H.R. 9335, the Advanced Transmission to Reduce Rates Act, sponsored by my colleague from Texas’ 12th district, will bolster important work of the Department of Energy to develop innovative grid solutions and make it easier for utilities to deploy these technologies.

“Alongside these efforts, H.R. 9332, the Load Forecasting Enhancement Act, introduced by my colleague from Ohio’s 12th district, will foster important federal and state collaboration to improve accuracy of demand projections that will lead to more cost-effective infrastructure buildout.

“It is important to address what impacts AI has on the grid, but equally important to consider how AI can be used to improve the grid.

“H.R. 9339, the Affordable Innovation for the Grid Act, sponsored by my colleague from Tennessee’s 1st district, leverages the expertise of DOE to study the different ways innovative computational models can improve efficiencies in our system.

“We will also consider H.R. 6529, the Protecting Families from AI Data Center Energy Costs Act and I thank my colleague from Ohio’s 1st District for agreeing to changes that respect the critical role of states in addressing retail rates of electric service.

“Also under consideration is H.R. 9338, the Pipeline Safety Authorization Act, which reauthorizes PHMSA’s pipeline safety program for 5 years.

“This streamlined bill will enable PHMSA to refocus on safety as its essential mission while making common sense changes to ensure PHMSA can regulate efficiently, while maintaining and improving safety.

“This bill is a product of bipartisan work that is still ongoing and I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to find a bipartisan path forward to ensure the safe development and oversight of our pipeline infrastructure.

“Lastly, I’d like to thank my colleague and Ranking Member from Florida’s 14th District on her continued work to refine H.R. 2986, the Expediting Generator Interconnection Procedures Act, to ensure that provisions of the bill address current challenges facing the interconnection process and provide discretion to regions based on their unique differences.

“While improvements are necessary for this bill, I commit to working with my colleague, the Ranking Member, to work in good faith and hopefully find common ground.

“Altogether, this timely subcommittee markup takes another step to affirming American energy dominance for the benefit of all our constituents.”