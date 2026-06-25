Lawmakers Aim to End University of Michigan’s Unilateral Land Purchases

LANSING, Mich., June. 24, 2026 — State Reps. Jimmie Wilson Jr. (D-Ypsilanti), Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor) and Morgan Foreman (D-Ann Arbor) introduced legislation to strip the University of Michigan of its unilateral authority to buy up community land without following local zoning laws and town ordinances. The legislation comes as Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti face growing housing affordability challenges, property tax costs and increasing concerns about major university acquisitions, including the purchase of over 300 acres of land by the University of Michigan in just the last two years. Most notably, the University purchased land in Ypsilanti Township for the proposed Los Alamos Data Center and the Concordia University campus in Ann Arbor, both opposed by the local governments and local lawmakers. Because of the university’s constitutional autonomy, these projects can move forward without complying with local zoning requirements or obtaining approval from local governments.

“My community has been shaken by the university’s decision to quietly buy up land for the massive Los Alamos Data Center,” Wilson said. “Every decision they’ve made was without consultation with local leaders or residents, and when the township board stood up and formally opposed it, U-M just ignored us and bulldozed ahead. We are the ones who live here, pay taxes here and raise our kids here, but a multi-billion-dollar institution can just decide to drop a massive project in our backyard and expect us to deal with it. That is a complete betrayal of the public trust, and we’re putting a stop to it.”

“As a proud University of Michigan graduate, I value the university and the many benefits it brings to our community,” Morgan said. “But that doesn’t mean it should get a free pass to ignore local leaders and make major decisions that affect our neighborhoods without listening to the people who live there. Families are already struggling with rising housing costs and higher property taxes, and they deserve to know that their voices matter. We cannot keep taking land off the tax rolls and limiting opportunities for housing and community development without asking who pays the price. This legislation ensures local residents and elected officials have a real seat at the table and that the university is accountable to the communities it calls home.”

“This is about basic respect for the places we call home,” Foreman said. “When local governments in Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor pass unanimous resolutions opposing these massive land grabs, the university should take the time to work with these leaders and hear the concerns of residents. With the changes we’re proposing, the university will have to come to the table and play by the same rules as everyone else. They won’t be able to ignore the communities they impact anymore.”

House Joint Resolution X, introduced by Wilson, would amend the Michigan Constitution to require the University of Michigan Board of Regents to comply with local ordinances and zoning requirements for all land acquired after 2027. If passed by the Legislature, this amendment would go before Michigan voters on the statewide ballot.

House Bills 6120 and 6121, introduced by Morgan and Foreman, amend the state’s Zoning Enabling Act to extend local government zoning authority over the University of Michigan’s property bought after 2027, and amends the 1851 state statute governing the university to legally require the Board of Regents to comply with local zoning rules.

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