Chairman Cassidy Urges Congress, President Trump to Work Together, Lower Health Care Costs

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, delivered a speech on the U.S. Senate floor discussing how his Money and Value for Patients (MVP) agenda can make life more affordable by giving money directly to patients and increasing price transparency.

“The lowest paid Americans in the employer sponsored insurance market get the least amount of help from the federal government,” said Dr. Cassidy. “I would argue that we in Congress have a responsibility to do something about that.”

“On a bipartisan basis, we should sacrifice political pride, any shallow ambition for getting ahead of the other party, and let’s plot a path forward.” continued Dr. Cassidy.

As a doctor who worked in a hospital for uninsured and poorly insured patients, Cassidy has a unique perspective on making health care more affordable as he saw people struggle to afford the care they need. During previous floor speeches, Cassidy asked President Trump and Congress to work with him to lower health care costs by giving money directly to patients, cutting out the middlemen, and increasing price transparency. Cassidy also detailed his Money and Value for Patients (MVP) agenda in an op-ed.

President Trump recently signed Cassidy’s PBM Reform Act into law, increasing price transparency and cracking down on middlemen that drive up prescription drug prices for patients. Cassidy also led the Health Care Freedom for Patients Act with U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID) as an alternative to Democrats’ plan to continue giving billions of dollars to giant insurance companies.

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