June State Board of Education Meeting Recap

The State Board of Education (State Board) welcomed newly sworn in members Jordan Bradberry and Robbie Myers, elected a new State Board President, and heard an update from the Interim Commissioner of Education. The State Board also approved charter renewals for Hope Leadership Academy and Citizens of the World Kansas City at its June 23 meeting.

New Members

Bradberry and Myers were sworn in during the State Board’s public June 15 virtual meeting and were recognized at the State Board’s June 23 meeting, following their appointments by Governor Mike Kehoe, pending confirmation by the Missouri Senate.

Bradberry fills the seat for the 4th Congressional District previously held by Kim Bailey. Myers fills the seat for the 8th Congressional District previously held by Mary Schrag.

During the meeting State Board members elected new officers. Brooks Miller was elected as the President of the State Board, receiving seven out of eight votes. Because Miller previously served as Vice-President, State Board members elected Jon Otto as his replacement by unanimous vote.

DESE Update

State Board members received a briefing from Interim Commissioner Dr. Stacey Preis, who began serving in the role on June 15.

Dr. Preis emphasized momentum and measurable gains as she steps into the role, outlining immediate priorities to keep DESE moving forward — including a parent friendly A–F report card, strengthened classroom supports, targeted school improvement, and expanded real-world pathways that connect students to college and career.

“Missouri students deserve a department that is responsive, supportive, and relentlessly focused on excellence,” said Dr. Preis. “My vision is to build on our progress by strengthening classroom learning, expanding opportunities through real-world pathways, supporting schools where they need it most, and ensuring every student has access to a safe, healthy learning environment.”

Dr. Preis has 18 years of extensive statewide experience in educational leadership and policy, including roles as DESE deputy commissioner and executive director of the Joint Committee on Education.

Additional State Board Actions & Updates

The State Board approved charter renewal applications for: