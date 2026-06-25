Department of Emergency Communications Promotes Candace Rufus to Emergency Communications Supervisor

Leadership at the Nashville Department of Emergency Communications (DEC) is proud to announce the promotion of Candace Rufus, a 4-year DEC veteran, to Emergency Communications Supervisor.

Since joining DEC in 2022, Rufus has built a reputation as a dependable communicator, a supportive teammate, and a dedicated public servant. Over the past four years, she has served as a call taker, police and fire dispatcher, communications training officer (CTO), and as an active member of the department’s tactical dispatch team.

Rufus has also played an active role outside of day-to-day operations as a member of DEC’s Community Outreach Recruitment and Education (CORE) team. Through community events and outreach efforts, she has helped introduce residents to the department's mission and encourage others to consider careers in emergency communications. Rufus was awarded Emergency Dispatcher of the Year in 2025.

In her new role, Rufus will help lead the department’s overnight shift, supporting her team of first first who serve Nashvillians and visitors to the city.

DEC remains committed to developing strong leaders from within and investing in the people who help Nashvillians safe every day.