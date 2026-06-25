Technotainment to Produce Circle the Earth’s Live Album at the Legendary Viper Room

Circle The Earth record LIVE album at the Legendary Viper Room June 28 2026 Circle The Earth record LIVE album at the Legendary Viper Room June 28 2026

Multicultural Los Angeles rock band records live at LA's iconic Viper Room on June 28, as Technotainment builds a bold new model for the music business.

Capturing a live album at the iconic Viper Room is exactly what our new model is built for. With Jerry Wonda leading our music division, we're building a business that finally works for artists.” — Wesley Ellul, President and co-founder of Technotainment.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technotainment Streaming Media Inc. today announced it will produce Circle the Earth’s new live album, Circle The Earth Live at the Viper Room, recorded before a live audience at the legendary Viper Room on the Sunset Strip on June 28, 2026 at 8:00 PM. The project is among the first under Technotainment’s new model for the music industry, built to put ownership and earning power back in the hands of the artists who make the music.

Circle the Earth is a rock band as global as its name. Representing three continents and four countries, the Los Angeles quintet, managed by Scott Engrotti and sponsored by Anatomy of Sound, was founded by bassist Michael McBay and features Japanese guitarist Kazuki Tokaji, Brazilian drummer Sandro Feliciano, Taiwanese keyboardist Sandy Chao Wang, and Angeleno vocalist Aviva Scott. Built on the belief that nothing circles the earth faster than music, the band blends cultures into a single, border-crossing rock sound, and the intimate, electric setting of the Viper Room is the ideal place to capture it live.

The album arrives just weeks after Technotainment named Grammy-winning super-producer and Fugees co-founder Jerry “Wonda” Duplessis as Head of its Music Division, operating from his Platinum Sound Recording Studios in New York. Together, the company is pioneering a new business model for the music

industry, one in which artists own their work and their audience and share directly in the value they create, rather than being paid last. Circle The Earth Live at the Viper Room will be released on Technotainment’s STRMIT.tv network, giving fans a new way to own and experience the music.

Circle The Earth Live

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