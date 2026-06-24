Attorney General Knudsen leads 23-state effort asking Senate leadership to confirm Todd Blanche as U.S. Attorney General

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen led a coalition of 23-state attorneys general in urging the United States Senate to confirm Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche as the next attorney general of the United States.

In the letter sent today to Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary Senator Charles Grassley, Ranking Member Senator Richard Durbin, and members of the committee, Attorney General Knudsen urged the Senate to confirm Blanche to lead the U.S. Department of Justice. Blanche has shown exemplary commitment to public safety, combating fraud against taxpayer dollars, and dedication to strengthening partnerships with state attorneys general. Under his leadership, the U.S. Department of Justice has won 80 percent of its cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. Additionally, the nation has experienced its lowest murder rate since 1900, while federal law enforcement efforts have increased to apprehend violent criminals, gangs, cartels, terrorists, and transnational criminal organizations.

“At a time when Americans expect their government to protect communities from violent crime, narcotics trafficking, human trafficking, terrorism, and organized criminal activity, Todd Blanche has shown an ability to deliver real results,” Attorney General Knudsen wrote. “His record reflects a commitment to public safety, vigorous enforcement of federal law, and effective stewardship of the Department of Justice.”

Attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and West Virginia also signed onto Knudsen’s letter.

View the letter.