A JOURNEY THROUGH STUDIO GHIBLI: RARE ORIGINAL ANIMATION ART COMES TO AUCTION NEXT MONTH

KIKI'S DELIVERY SERVICE (1989) Kiki Original Production Cel on Key Master Background Est. $7,920 – $15,840

Studio Ghibli's films have a remarkable ability to resonate with audiences of all ages, combining breathtaking artistry with stories that stay with us long after the credits roll. ” — Russell Singler, Propstore’s Animation Art Expert

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world's leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, presents a curated selection of rare Studio Ghibli animation art as part of its Animation Art Live Auction taking place on 8 & 9 July 2026. Featuring original production cels and artwork from some of the studio's most beloved films, the collection celebrates the artistry and imagination that have made Studio Ghibli one of the most acclaimed animation studios in the world.HIGHLIGHTS:One of the collection's leading highlights is an original production cel of Kiki on a Key Master background from Hayao Miyazaki's beloved Kiki's Delivery Service (1989). Depicting Kiki during a pivotal moment in the film as she struggles with the loss of her powers, the setup retains its original hand-painted Key Master background and the hand-painted background overlay, a rare combination that showcases the artistry and depth of Studio Ghibli's animation process. The piece is estimated at $7,920 – $15,840 (£6,000 - £12,000).Another standout is a superb original production cel of Porco and Fio on a hand-painted production background from Porco Rosso (1992). Capturing one of the film's most poignant moments, the artwork depicts Fio holding the battle-worn Porco following the climactic final fight. Widely regarded as one of Hayao Miyazaki's most personal films, Porco Rosso remains a standout within the Studio Ghibli catalog. The piece carries a pre-sale estimate of $7,920 – $15,840 (£6,000 - £12,000).Also featured is an original production cel from Princess Mononoke (1997) featuring Ashitaka and Moro, the great wolf goddess. Released as Studio Ghibli's most ambitious production to date, Princess Mononoke was the highest-grossing film in Japan in 1997 and remains a landmark in animation history. Notably, it was one of the last Ghibli features made predominantly with traditional hand-painted cels, produced just as the studio began moving to digital making surviving production artwork from the film especially significant. The piece is estimated at $3,960 – $7,920 (£3,000 - £6,000).The two-day Live Auction runs July 8-9, 2026, with global online via propstore.com, absentee and telephone bidding available throughout. Bidding begins each day at 03:00 PM BST / 07:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDTPropstore will also be hosting a special public free exhibition at Borough Yards, London from July 2-5, 2026, where fans and collectors will have the chance to see highlights of original Western as well as anime and Japanese animation artwork up close, before they go under the hammer. Find out more about the event at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/animation-art-live-auction-exclusive-exhibition-london-tickets-1992483291160 Registration is now open, and the full catalog is available at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/519 Top Studio Ghibli lots to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:KIKI'S DELIVERY SERVICE (1989) Kiki Original Production Cel on Key Master Background Est. $7,920 – $15,840 (£6,000 - £12,000)PORCO ROSSO (1992) Fio and Porco Original Production Cel on Hand-Painted Production Background Est. $7,920 – $15,840 (£6,000 - £12,000)PRINCESS MONONOKE (1997) Moro and Ashitaka Original Production Cel on Fine Art Giclée Background Est. $3,960 – $7,920 (£3,000 - £6,000)MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO (1988) Opening Credits Original Production Cel on Presentation Background Est. $2,640 – $5,280 (£2,000 - £4,000)POM POKO (1994) Bunta Original Production Cel on Fine Art Giclée Background Est. $1,320 – $2,640 (£1,000 - £2,000)Russell Singler, Propstore’s Animation Art Expert, commented on the collection: "Studio Ghibli's films have a remarkable ability to resonate with audiences of all ages, combining breathtaking artistry with stories that stay with us long after the credits roll. From Kiki's journey of self-discovery and Porco Rosso's quiet melancholy to the epic scale of Princess Mononoke, these films represent some of the most celebrated achievements in animation. The pieces featured in this Propstore collection are the original hand-crafted artworks that helped bring those worlds to life. Carefully selected for their quality, rarity, and significance, they offer collectors a rare opportunity to own a genuine piece of Studio Ghibli history.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/yz0u1446p2teo5zgamglt/ANRj7S9b35jFzq0fTCRuPLc?rlkey=wpvpwa3smxmkdpe1pt8c2uzo4&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting, offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore X: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

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